1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Disappoints Her Doctor at a Weigh-In: She's 'Stalled Out'

Slaton had stopped weighing herself after her son Gage was born 11 months earlier, and she discovers she's now 275 lbs.

Amy Slaton had two big goals in mind when she first started filming 1000-Lb. Sisters: she wanted to lose a significant amount of weight, all so she could make her dreams of becoming a mom come true.

And she was able to do both, though sooner than anyone expected. After losing some of her 406 lbs. and qualifying for weight loss surgery, Slaton, 34, quickly got pregnant and gave birth to her son Gage, she and her surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Jr., recall in this exclusive clip from Monday's episode.

"When I first met Amy, over two years ago, she weighed over 400 lbs., and one of her goals in life, not only to get married, was to have a baby, and at that point it was impossible for her," Procter says.

Now, 11 months since Gage arrived, Slaton is back at Procter's office for a check-up, and she admits that Procter will likely be disappointed in how she's progressing.

1000 Lb Sisters Amy Credit: TLC

"I'm kind of nervous, because I don't think I am where I'm supposed to be in my weight loss goal," she says. "I avoid the scale because then I'm focused on the number going down. And if I see it going up, it's going to make me depressed and wanna eat more. So it's best not to look at it."

Procter is first excited to meet Gage for the first time, explaining that "it is very special when it is a goal for somebody to be able to get pregnant when they never could before."

But then he turns the conversation to Slaton's weight loss and asks how she's been doing.

"I mean, for a while I was doing bad, but we were remodeling a new house, so, you know, you can't cook at the new house, so you had to do take out," she tells Procter, adding that she hasn't weighed herself "in a while."

"So, last time you were here, a little over a year ago, you weighed 288 lbs., right?" Procter says. "You were pregnant at that time. Let's see where you are with things right now."

As Slaton steps on the scale, Procter explains in a separate interview that "getting pregnant so early after her surgery with Gage really put a halt on her weight loss. But since it's been 11 months since Gage's birth, I'm hoping that now, she's under 250 lbs."

Slaton is below her pregnancy weight of 288 lbs. but not near Procter's goal, coming in at 275 lbs.

Procter says in a separate interview that he's disappointed with Slaton's progress.

"Surgery's no guarantee that somebody's going to not only lose the weight but keep the weight off, and we've see that," he says. "From what I'm seeing, she hasn't put any more effort back into her health. We've pretty much stalled out at this point."