'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton and Michael Halterman's Relationship — from High School Friends to Reality Stars

Halterman filed for divorce in March after four years of marriage

By Emily Strohm
Published on March 22, 2023 10:44 AM
Amy Slaton, Michael Halterman
Photo: Amy Slaton/Instagram

Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman are calling it quits.

Halterman filed for divorce from his 1000-Lb Sisters star wife in Kentucky last week after 4 years of marriage, according to court documents.

The couple's relationship, and birth of their two children sons Gage, 2 and Glenn, 8 months, was regularly featured on Slaton's reality series, which followed her and her sister Tammy's weight loss stories.

Since the reality show's premiere in Jan. 2020, cameras have captured milestone moments for the couple including a vow renewal ceremony.

Their romance began years earlier — Halterman and Slaton both grew up in the same hometown of Dixon, Kentucky where they met while attending high school together.

They eloped in 2017, and then had a ceremony in 2019. "I can't believe the day is finally here," Slaton said during a 2020 episode. "This is about me starting a new life with my husband."

'1000 LB Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Is Getting Married -- See Her In The Wedding Dress!

In Nov. 2020, the couple welcomed their son Gage.

"Looking at Gage, I just see his whole future basically, as he's going off to college," she shared in a confessional. "It's emotional," she added. "You can't really talk about [it] because you just love him so much you don't have words to explain how much you love him."

1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Beams Over Son Gage Being a Big Brother After She Welcomed Baby Boy. https://www.instagram.com/amyslaton_halterman/
Amy Slaton/Instagram

During a 2023 episode shortly after Glenn's birth, Slaton expressed frustration for her husband's lack of support.

"I walk in the house and it's kinda messy, the way I left it. And I'm like all you do is play video games," she says. "You can't pick up a room? It must be nice having a vacation. Now I have to clean up after Gage, Glenn and Michael. What the hell? I signed up for two kids."

The divorce filing comes less than a year after the pair welcomed their second child, Glenn Allen Halterman, which Slaton, announced exclusively with PEOPLE. Their baby boy arrived on July 5 via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.

"The wait is finally over ... Michael and I are happy to announce the birth of our son, Glenn Allen Halterman," Slaton, 35, told PEOPLE at the time. "The delivery was a huge success and now I have both of my miracle boys; our family is complete!"

In a recent episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Slaton gushed over her baby boy and how he looks like both parents.

"My heart is full," she said. "Being a mom is what I've wanted to do since I was 5 years old and I've always wanted two kids. Our family is finally complete. We can put us in a frame and hang us on the wall now."

Slaton has not yet returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

