1000-Lb. Best Friends' Vannessa Cross Reveals She Used to Be a Sex Worker: 'An Extremely Dark Time'

"I've had to sell my body in order just to have food to provide for myself to provide for my children," Cross said during a therapy session

Vannessa Cross is digging back into "an extremely dark time" in her life that she's kept hidden for years and opening up about when she used to be a sex worker.

During a therapy session shown on Monday's episode of 1000-Lb. Best Friends, Cross, 44, and her best friend Meghan Crumpler meet with their bariatric psychologist, Dr. Connie Stapleton. The conversation had started on Cross' work on her diet, but she explains that it's impossible to talk about her attempts to lose weight without sharing more on her background.

"There are things I've done in my past. Things I've just — physically and emotionally had to do," she says in this exclusive clip, as she reveals that she used to be a sex worker. "When it comes to the sex trade, and like, hustling. I feel so shameful at times for the face that I've had to sell my body in order just to have food to provide for myself to provide for my children."

In a separate interview, Cross explains that it's been almost eight years since she last was a sex worker.

"That was an extremely dark time in my life," she says. "I would not have done it in any way shape or form except for the fact it was either do that or go hungry, go without clothing, go without diapers, go without rent. And while I'm thankful my circumstances have changed a lot since then, the pain really has never left me."

1000 Lb Best Friends Vannessa Cross | Credit: TLC

Cross tells Stapleton about her time as a sex worker — something she had only told her sister and Crumpler — and says that her nickname was "Sunshine."

"Men said that I brought a ray of sunshine with the things that I did," Cross explains. "But Sunshine — she don't give a crap about you. She'd rob you blind, she'd screw your man, she'd do whatever. And I loved her. I loved her many times because I could be her and not be Vannessa. So when I would go to do these things and go to work, I would bring that b---- out."

Talking to producers in a separate interview, Cross cries as she says that she's struggling to unlock this part of her life again after trying to push it out of her mind for so long.

"Talking about my sex stuff is extremely hard. By talking about it you have to live it and you see it for the ugly that is inside that I keep hidden from the world all the time," she says, adding that it's related to her eating issues. "You feel some of those same feelings that cause you the pain and the hurt to overeat and it's going to be something that's going to take time to work through, but there's parts of me that nobody will ever, ever, but me know about."