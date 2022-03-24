The reality star gets a pep talk from BFF Vannessa Cross who tells her that she's "looking beautiful" at their high school reunion and encourages her to talk to her ex-boyfriend

1000-Lb. Best Friends' Meghan Crumpler Panics at Seeing Her High School Ex: 'I'm Double in Size'

High school reunions are always filled with nervous energy, and Meghan Crumpler gets an extra dose of it when she sees her ex-boyfriend across the room.

On Monday's season finale of 1000-Lb. Best Friends, Crumpler, 43, panics at the thought of talking to her high school ex Chuck, who she says cheated on her when they were dating.

"I was already super nervous about coming to this reunion. Then I turned around and see my ex Chuck," she says in this exclusive clip. "I was really in love with him at one point in my life. But I feel like he cheated on me because he knew he could."

"I had such low self-esteem I let him walk all over me. So I'm freaking out. Because the last time he saw me I was half this size."

Crumpler tells her BFF and costar Vannessa Cross, 44, "let's get the f--- out of here."

"I do not want him to see me right now, I can't. I can't do it. I can't. That is just too much for me right now," she says as they rush to the bathroom and hide in the stalls. "Like, this is just weird to like, face something that I have not faced in like, what? 30 years? Well maybe not 30, but it's been a hot minute."

1000 lb Best Friends Meghan Crumpler | Credit: TLC

Crumpler explains that she's feeling "pretty anxious" about the prospect of talking to Chuck.

"I'm worried that it's going to open up old wounds, and make me relive some of the things that I had to deal with with him," she says.

Talking to Cross, Crumpler says that she doesn't "want Chuck to see me this way" because she's "double the size I was in school."

"Yes, but you're still looking beautiful. And people that know us know that we've changed," Cross points out. "We are making so many good strides, and so many good changes in our lives, why not confront him? Why not say hey?"

That changes Crumpler's mind.

"Talking to Vannessa right now, I realize that she's freakin' right," Crumpler says in a separate interview. "I need to just confront him. Let him know that he hurt me, and just see what he says. But I am beyond terrified."

The initial talk seems to go well — Cross "drops" Crumpler off with Chuck, who says he's "been waiting for all of you," and the former couple goes off to talk alone.