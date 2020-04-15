Image zoom 100% Pure

According to the CDC, staying home whenever possible, practicing social distancing, and frequently cleaning your hands are all effective ways to protect yourself and others from the spread of the novel coronavirus. And while washing your hands with soap and water is preferable, it may not always be a viable option — and in that case, hand sanitizer is a great alternative. But finding a hand sanitizer that’s effective (the CDC recommends sanitizers made with at least 60 percent alcohol) and still in stock has proven to be a challenge for many. The good news? Clean beauty brand 100% Pure released a Hand Sanitizer Spray earlier this month, and the product not only meets the CDC requirements for effectiveness, but it’s also still available for a minimum purchase of six bottles or more.

Along with 62 percent ethyl alcohol, the vegan spray is formulated with a unique blend of antibacterial tea tree oil and nourishing aloe oil — so unlike other sanitizers, it actually hydrates your skin while cleaning it. The Hand Sanitizer Spray comes in a portable 1.7-ounce bottle that’s perfect for stashing away in your purse, car, or pocket. Plus, the cruelty-free formula is made to dry quickly without any sticky residue, so you can simply spray it on your hands and go.

While the sanitizer spray is still fairly new, it’s already bringing in five-star reviews from happy customers who love its scent, hydrating qualities, and effectiveness. One customer even said they love the product so much that they hope the brand continues to carry it in the long run. Another satisfied buyer raves: “Thanks for helping us stay safe, love the tea tree makes hands feel and smell clean!”

While 100% Pure’s Hand Sanitizer Sprays is currently only available in purchases of six bottles or more, we think the highly rated find is well worth it. Stock up for yourself or gift a bottle to friends and family members. Given the rave reviews, this may just become your new on-the-go essential.

Buy It! Hand Sanitizer Spray, $30 for six 1.7-ounce bottles; 100percentpure.com

