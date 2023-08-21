Hayley Williams Says She's Wanted to Collab with SZA for a 'Long Time': 'I Love Her Voice'

Hayley Williams is longing for that SZA collab.

During an episode of the Black People Love Paramore podcast last week, the Paramore singer said she's been working on a SZA collab for six years.

When asked if there's a Black artist she would want to collaborate with, Williams said it's "been SZA for a long time."

"I love her voice," Williams, 34 said. "SZA for about six years now has been the one. I'm sending the texts weekly at this point."

Though the pair is yet to collaborate on a project, SZA, 33, sought advice from the "Misery Business" singer on her latest studio album SOS. Speaking to PEOPLE about the writing process in December, the "Snooze" singer said she reached out for her opinion on a track.

On SOS, SZA strayed outside of her comfort zone and explored different genres.

"[The album was] literally me checking off goals. Just me wanting to be like, 'Oh, I can do this. I don't suck. I it possible to achieve this specific goal?' And for each of those genres I would text people like Hayley Williams and be like, 'Does it sound like I'm trying to do something that I shouldn't be doing, or does it sound organic? Because it felt really natural to me, but you're the queen of this, how does it sound to you?' And she'd be like, 'This is perfect.'"

Ahead of the album's release in December, fans wondered when the singers might come together for a collaboration.

"Hayley Williams x SZA collab when???" one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). SZA responded: "I talk to her more than you’d think lol."

Hayley Williams. Jason Kempin/Getty

Earlier this month, Paramore canceled the remaining dates of their 2023 tour so Williams could focus on getting better.

The band shared a statement on Instagram that announced they are unable to go on with their final shows in Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City, due to Williams’ ongoing recovery from a lung infection.

The shows, as well as tour stops in San Francisco and Seattle, were previously rescheduled from their original dates in late July to early August. At the time, Paramore cited “illness in the touring party.”

The band had been on the road for much of 2023, following the release of their latest album This Is Why. After touring internationally throughout the spring, the “Still Into You” group has been traveling across North America for much of the summer.

Paramore also joined Taylor Swift on a handful of dates on her Eras Tour. Next year, they are set to open for its European leg.

Meanwhile, SZA released her sophomore album SOS in December to major critical acclaim and chart success; it spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. She is also set to start the second North American leg of her tour in September.

