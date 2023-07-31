Hayley Williams Slams 'Incel Ass' Internet Bros for Criticizing Her Reasons for Postponing Paramore Concerts

The Paramore singer posted a series of Instagram Stories taking aim at "internet bros" who wanted the band to push through their performances while she had a lung infection

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on July 31, 2023 03:15PM EDT
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Paramore "This Is Why" Tour at the Kia Forum on July 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California
Hayley Williams of Paramore performing July 20, 2023. Photo:

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty

Hayley Williams isn't here for any criticism from "internet bros" about deciding to prioritize her health.

After canceling four shows due to illness — which Williams since revealed was her own lung infection — Paramore revealed they'd be heading back out on tour again — and that started with Tulsa on Saturday night and St. Louis on Sunday.

But the band's decision to postpone those shows didn't go over well with some fans.

On Sunday, Williams posted a series of Instagram Stories featuring trolls taking aim at Paramore's tour postponement.

The "Still into You" singer, 34, shared a screenshot of a tweet where someone pointed out that Metallica and Iron Maiden "manage" to perform when they're under the weather, "all of which are much older than you love."

“Neither James [Hetfield] NOR Bruce [Dickinson] are gonna suck your d--- for this, LOVE," Williams replied.

In another tweet, another user noted how Dave Grohl was able to perform when he fell off the stage and broke his leg in 2015.

Williams wasn't pleased with their comment, replying, "I have a lung infection you soft s---! Not a broken limb. One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you cant."

She added, "But worry not! The shows weren’t canceled, merely postponed a week. Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did.”

During their set at Bonnaroo last month, Foo Fighters invited Williams on stage for a performance of “My Hero."

The Paramore bandleader also provided a longer reply, saying: "internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005. the only thing thats changed is the platform from which they spew their ignorance. don’t think for a second your fav bands – metal or punk or otherwise – endorse your weird incel ass lifestyle. so many of these bands have stood side stage at our shows and treat us with respect. why? bc they aren’t threatened by a strong woman front a great band in a completely diff genre of music."

“crying from laughing at myself i love when i have so so so much time,” Williams concluded on Instagram.

Paramore performs live from Central Park as part of the Summer Concert Series on Good Morning America
Paramore. Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In an Instagram Story last week Williams updated fans about rescheduling their shows.

"As you know, we postponed a handful of dates due to illness. We kick back up Saturday in Tulsa (!!!) after a week of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids," she wrote.

She also provided fans with some insight on what happened: “For the record, we did not have food poisoning or a band-wide s— fest.” 

“In all seriousness, this past week has been really tough,” Williams, who canceled shows in San Francisco, Seattle, Portland and Salt Lake City wrote. “Nobody would know this but I started getting sick in Houston (non-contagious) and muscled it all the way through LA. Adrenaline is a wonder! But by the time the excitement and nerves from all the LA shenanigans wore off, my body just gave out.”

She continued, “Touring is different at 34 than it was at 16, when leaving home felt like the greatest escape. At this age, I have my own home life, a community, a dog, my sisters and the rest of my family who are getting older… Alf and I go on neighborhood walks with my elderly neighbor and her dog. It’s quite a lot to leave behind.” 

