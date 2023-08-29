Hayley Williams Is Glad She No Longer Coughs 'All Day and Night Anymore' After Lung Infection

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams is feeling better and no longer coughing "all day and all night," the singer revealed Monday.

In an update on Paramore's Discord server, Williams said her health has thankfully improved.

"I can hardly believe I don’t cough all day and night anymore. My stomach is still f----- from 10 kinds of medication," the "This Is Why" singer wrote.

"I’m just happy to be resting more. When I was feeling my worst, I couldn’t do much but just sleep and lay around," she continued, revealing how she spent her time while recuperating. "I watched all of Yellowjackets, 3 or 4 music docs, They Cloned Tyrone, A Good Person (never cried so much or stared blankly across my living room for longer after a movie was over)… but mostly I just scrolled around on my phone… to a degree that has been, to put it nicely, DISGUSTING."

Hayley Williams. Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Williams added that she and her bandmates have been "off the road for a couple weeks now" and spend their time in Los Angeles, where they are recording new material.

"More of that once we get home to Nashville," she said.

Although the break from touring has been good for Williams' lungs, she said that she has been "chronically online" to what she claims is an unhealthy extent.

"Anyone else know this pain?" she asked her Discord followers of their social media usage. "For me, it always starts out sweet. I love to see photos or random anecdotes from people who’ve come out to our shows… I love the stupid inside jokes and even the sticky parasocial connection."

"But I also see lots of news, especially from back home," she continued, referring to her hometown Nashville. "It’s literally always sad or rage-inducing. Never positive. Depressing. Now that the bulk of our touring for the year is over, I’m hoping to dive head first into creating some better routines."

Williams expressed in her Discord message her desire to return to the basics of making music with her two bandmates, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro.

"Zac and Taylor and I also just want to get back to making things," she said. "We’ve been craving that for a while now. Not only the creative process but the layer(s) of insulation that can come with the creative process. For me, when we get into this mode it always feels nice to disappear in a way."

Before signing off her message, Williams discussed her hope of being able to "find balance" in a manner that will allow her band, who have been together for nearly 20 years, to continue creating music in a healthy manner moving forward.

"Maybe this time I will be able to find balance between the disappearing and yet not completely shutting out the world. But probably not," she said. "Regardless of a social media/internet sabbatical, there’s still plenty of opportunity left this year for us to feel extremely ~perceived~ and of course, much to my chagrin, misunderstood," she wrote before telling her fans, "Thank you for everything this year thus far. See you out there, -H."

In late July, Williams posted on her Instagram that she had gone through a “really tough” past week “of misery, sadness, and bellyfuls of antibiotics and steroids” regarding her health battle.

Then, in early August, Paramore canceled the remaining two dates of their 2023 tour so Williams could focus on recovery from her chest infection.

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” Williams wrote in an Aug. 10 statement. “I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of disappointments and cancellations.”

