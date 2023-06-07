Hayley Williams Says Taylor Swift Was Her 'First Industry Friend' and Recalls Initially Hearing 'Speak Now'

Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) — which is set for release on July 7 — will feature a collaboration with Williams titled "Castles Crumbling"

By
Published on June 7, 2023 02:55 PM
Hayley Williams says Taylor Swift was her first friend in the industry
Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams in 2010. Photo:

Rick Diamond/Getty

Hayley Williams is taking a trip down memory lane with her "first industry friend" Taylor Swift.

In light of Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release date approaching, Williams recalled the first time she listened to the 2010 album in an Instagram post.

"Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things. When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend's record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It's my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons," the Paramore frontman, 34, wrote.

"I wish I could go back to this moment at my 21st birthday and tell her one day she'll legitimately own Speak Now and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs," she added, plugging the July 7 release date for the album.

Swift, 33, announced the release of her re-recorded album during her Nashville show at Nissan Stadium on May 5. Then, on June 5, she revealed the titles for the six vault tracks — including a collaboration with Williams titled "Castles Crumbling."

Williams has been vocal about her friendship with Swift in the past. During one of Paramore's opening slots at Swift's Eras Tour in March, Williams recalled the beginning of their friendship and revealed she texted the "Midnights" singer after Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Hayley Williams says Taylor Swift was her first friend in the industry

Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

"I remember feeling like, 'We're so little, we're so young.' I was like 18 at the time, and I felt kinda lonely to be that young and to be doing things, you know, like the Grammys and all that," Williams told the crowd at State Farm Stadium on March 17, according to a video shared by Variety.

She unknowingly met Swift's mother, Andrea, who suggested they meet one another. "She said to me, 'My daughter. She just played and she's just getting started and she doesn't really know anybody in the business. I just really want her to be around people her age that are doing the same thing,'" recalled the "Misery Business" singer-songwriter.

Andrea then gave Williams her daughter's phone number, but the Grammy winner said she was "the shyest freak" at the time and didn't reach out — until Swift had her run-in with West, 45.

"I did not text her until a certain VMA scandal. That was the first time that I felt like, 'I have to reach out because this person is really cool and did not deserve that,'" continued the star.

Meanwhile, in January, she also recalled a conversation with the "Lavender Haze" singer where she said she wanted to be like Carole King.

"When we were 19, [Swift] told me — she was a country singer at that point — that she wanted to be like Carole King," Williams remembered. "And I was like, 'Whoa, that's a crazy thing to say,' you know? Because we were kids. And I'll be damned, this woman, she's crossing genres and bleeding over into other aspects of pop culture, and she's helping to shape it at the very least."

