Hayley Williams Reveals Which of Her Colorful Dye Jobs Was Her Least Favorite: 'I Looked Like a Corpse' (Exclusive)

Williams tells PEOPLE she and her hairstylist, Brian O'Connor "mourned" the style

By Hedy Phillips
Published on June 17, 2023 11:30AM EDT
Hayley Williams Pauses Paramore Concert to Stop a Fight
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Paramore's Hayley Williams knows firsthand that not every hair color combo is a winner.

Early in her career, the star had made a splash with a signature orange-red hair color and was ready for a change — and where better to do that than on a giant stage?

Williams, now 34, was prepping for her band's big debut at Jingle Ball in New York in 2008, and she decided the best way to turn heads would be to walk out with a brand-new, unexpected hair color.

She turned to her hairstylist and friend Brian O'Connor — who is now her business partner in hair color brand Good Dye Young — for a new 'do.

Singer Hayley Williams of Paramore attends Z100's Jingle Ball 2008 Artist Gift Lounge By On 3 Productions at Madison Square Garden on December 12, 2008 in New York

Brian Ach/WireImage

"I came to him, and I was like, 'Brian, I want purple hair with orange bangs,'" Williams tells PEOPLE exclusively at an event celebrating Good Dye Young's launch in Ulta stores. "It was right before our very first Jingle Ball, the band was just starting to be played on the radio, things are happening."

Williams recalls that at the time, she had grown to "resent" the viral orange "Misery Business" hair color that she'd become known for and was ready for a change.

"I needed to switch it up on them!" she says of wanting to give the fans something new. "But the purple came out on me so dark, and my skin couldn't handle it. I looked like a corpse that year at Jingle Ball. We mourned that for a bit."

Though she was burned by that experience, time, experimentation and some personal growth has taught her that she can still experiment and she doesn't have to always be running away from that look that she has become so synonymous with.

"Just because I'm in Paramore and just because people know me as something, doesn't mean I can't still change and be who I want to be," she says. "Blonde has actually become a favorite. Bleach blonde! Before this tour, I told Brian I was ready to do that. I was still okay with some orange to have some fun, but I wanted blonde."

The result was a fully bleached look with just a hint of orange at the tips to hearken back to the hairstyle that start it all.

Related Articles
Hayley Williams Meet + Greet; Good Dye Young Launches into Ulta Beauty
Hayley Williams Wants Her Fans to Express Themselves Through Their Hair — Just Like She Does (Exclusive)
Hayley Williams says Taylor Swift was her first friend in the industry
Hayley Williams Says Taylor Swift Was Her 'First Industry Friend' and Recalls Initially Hearing 'Speak Now'
Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Hayley Williams Apologizes to Fans She Removed from Paramore Concert: 'I Cried for Them'
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis During Surprise Paramore Concert Appearance
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Rewears the Designer Who Made Her Original 'Speak Now' Dress for the Album's Rerelease
reese witherspoon hair changes
The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 
Beyoncé returns to the stage in the first of 56 shows for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden
All About Beyoncé's 'Sunwashed Blonde' Hair Color, Plus the One Look Her Pro Says She'll Never Do Again
Honoree Taylor Swift and Recording Artists Hayley Williams of the group Paramore and Kid Rock at the CMT Artists of the Year at The Factory on November 30, 2010 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Hayley Williams Recalls Texting Taylor Swift After Kanye West VMAs Incident: 'Did Not Deserve That'
Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Launch: ‘Can’t Wait for You to Experience What I’ve Been Creating’ https://www.instagram.com/p/CsUKB_ZRY5i/
Beyoncé Teases New Haircare Launch: 'Can't Wait for You to Experience What I've Been Creating'
British actress Helen Mirren arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Jeanne du Barry" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)
Helen Mirren Channels Her Inner Fairy Godmother — and Rocks Blue and Purple Hair! — at Cannes Film Festival
Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
How Sabrina Carpenter's Hairstylist Creates Her 'Soft and Angelic' Stage Look on Tour (Exclusive)
Say Yes to the Dress
Everything You Need to Know About the 'Say Yes to the Dress' Consultants at Kleinfeld Bridal (Exclusive)
shania twain
Shania Twain Says Her Graying Hair Inspired Her to 'Play with Color and Embrace It'
Hayley Williams of musical guest Paramore performs on Thursday, November 3, 2022
Paramore's Hayley Williams Says She Hopes No Young Woman 'Experiences the S--- I Experienced' in Industry
'Pamela: A Love Story' special film screening, Toronto, Canada - 07 Feb 2023
Pamela Anderson Confirms She Does Actually Bleach Her Own Hair at Home: 'I Can Do It Myself'
tori kelly hair changes
Tori Kelly Debuts New Brunette Hair, Ditches Signature Blonde Hue Ahead of New Music