Hayley Williams Apologizes to Fans She Removed from Paramore Concert: 'I Cried for Them'

Hayley Williams is opening up about her decision to remove two fans from a recent Paramore concert at Madison Square Garden.

During the band's first night at the New York City arena last week, the frontwoman, 34, stopped the performance to address what appeared to be a disagreement involving crowd members on the venue's standing-room floor.

In a now-viral clip, Williams called out the two attendees and told them they "need to find somewhere else to take care of that s--- because that’s not happening here tonight, this is our house."

In a recent Discord statement, reported by Rolling Stone, Williams is now expressing regret about her decision and offering an apology.

“I have not been able to shake the feeling that I abused my responsibility and my platform in that moment… that I hurt those two in a way that will outlast the momentary discomfort of their poor concert etiquette,” Williams wrote.

“When I saw their faces in the video, I didn’t see the smug smiles that some commenters criticized them for. I saw embarrassment and I cried for them. I’m telling you, I haven’t stopped thinking about it. So, if you are those two people… I am sorry for whatever shame or embarrassment I may have caused you. I’m not telling you that it’s perfectly fine to act entitled or ignorant at a show … I’m just saying that I’m sorry that I handled the whole situation like the arbiter of the same type of cancel culture that doesn’t often teach or lead in any productive way.”

In the post, Williams explained that she "tried to maintain control of a situation I felt that myself and my bandmates were responsible for."

"I bared my teeth like a mother wolf," she continued. "I embarrassed the hell out of these two people, without truly knowing what the situation was.”

“I hate that there isn’t always a simple answer to even the world’s silliest problems. A ‘good’ or ‘bad’ bin to use for clean up,” she later added. “I hate that the only thing I really know to say to people I deem racist or bigoted in any way is ‘you’re dead to me; when I know that message isn’t the kind that’s going to change a hateful heart. How can I feel soft and tragic about it in one moment and ragey and rigid the next? Because that’s human. The ‘both/and’ of all things is my own life’s boss-level adversary.”

The vocalist and Good Dye Young co-founder explained that she felt it was her job "to protect the familial spaces we are co-creating with audiences around the world" and allow her fans to feel "a sense of safety and belonging" at Paramore gigs.

“When someone falls, it should be from dancing and losing their footing — and someone should pick them up. I don’t want us to have to stop a show for physical aggression ever again," she concluded. "Rest assured, I will still have a person removed if necessary. I’ll just try with all my heart not to make it seem like some biblical era public execution next time. Thanks for reading.”

Paramore has been on the road since the release of 2023's This is Why, even inviting Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost on stage in D.C. last week for "Misery Business."

Frost, 26, expressed his distaste for Gov. Ron DeSantis before the performance, yelling “F--- Ron DeSantis! F--- fascism!"

"Very grateful for this moment," Frost later wrote on Twitter, sharing a clip of the performance. "I’ve been practicing in the shower for YEARS."

During the song, Frost did what any Paramore super fan would — whipping his head back and forth, throwing his legs in the air, and belting out the song's iconic chorus.

Frost also shared a few photos with Williams after the show, and clarified his stance on DeSantis on Twitter after the curtain call. “I said what I said,” he wrote, later responding "lol they’re so mad" to an account called "Conservative War Machine."

