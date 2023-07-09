Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg Rave About 'Mission: Impossible' Costar Tom Cruise: 'He's Just a Guy'

"I like being normal with him," Pegg said of his 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' costar Cruise

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 9, 2023 01:46PM EDT
Hayley Atwell and Simon Pegg Open Up About Tom Cruise: 'He's Just a Guy'
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One stars Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise pose together during a Sydney, Australia photo call. Photo:

Christopher Khoury/Australian Press Agency via ZUMA Wire

Tom Cruise may be a worldwide movie star, but he’s also “just a guy," according to his Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One collaborators.

Despite his enduring fame, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and director Chris McQuarrie insist that the actor, 61, is just a man who loves making movies.

Pegg, 53, who plays Benji Dunn in the iconic spy series, told The Times that Cruise is involved “in every part of a film” — from filling its lead role to helping out on-set caterers. “I just don’t think anybody else can be as arsed as he can,” he told the outlet.

The star, who met the Jerry Maguire actor nearly two decades ago, cited the actor’s tendency to do his own stunts while describing his intense dedication to the movies he creates.

“With special effects, you know something is artificial — it removes a degree of tension — so Tom pushes things to the limit, to the point of risking his life,” Pegg said of Cruise.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning - Part One from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.
Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One. Paramount Pictures/Skydance

Atwell, 41, seconded Pegg’s claims of Cruise’s dedication to making movies that audiences will love.

"It’s very rare," she told The Times of the Risky Business star’s attention to detail on set, recalling when he gave a runner-slash-aspiring-cinematographer a laminated cinematography guide.

The actress, who plays Grace in the action film, added that — similar to his treatment of everyone on a film set — Cruise values viewers and their experience with a movie above all else.

“He doesn’t want to make movies now to punish an audience,” Atwell told the publication. “He doesn’t want films with the message that if you do not understand this, you’re not smart.”

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie attend the "Mission: Impossible Ã¢ÂÂ Dead Reckoning Part One" Korea Premiere
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Christopher McQuarrie share the love at the premiere of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Seoul.

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Paramount pictures

The Marvel star continued, “I can tell when I watch some movies that the director has made it for themselves. I don’t feel involved or I think, ‘Am I stupid?’ Tom’s not a snob.”

An example of this, Atwell said, was during a script read for a Mission: Impossible film — not Dead Reckoning Part One — when Cruise told the crew that he “didn’t get” a line, which translated to “the audience will not get it” — and thus it was cut.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McQuarrie, 54, the director of several Mission: Impossible movies and a longtime friend of Cruise, echoed Pegg and Atwell’s statements about Cruise’s desire to make movies that are fun for audiences.

“There is an outsized importance placed on Oscars [and] films that not many people are going to see,” he told The Times, noting that it is a phenomenon that he says is a “wedge has been driven into the [film] industry.”

“Are you an artist or an entertainer?” McQuarrie posed, before adding that Cruise — who introduced himself to McQuarrie as a maker of “mass entertainment” in 2006 — does not see these titles as “mutually exclusive.”

(From L back row) British actor Cary Elwes, Canadian actor Henry Czerny, US actor Esai Morales, US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, British actor Simon Pegg, British actor Frederick Schmidt, US actor Shea Whigham (from L first row) Cuban, Italian and US actress Mariela Garriga, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, British-US actress Hayley Atwell, US film director Christopher McQuarrie, US producer and actor Tom Cruise, French actress Pom Klementieff and British actress Vanessa Kirby pose on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
The cast of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One in Rome.

TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty

Pegg also raved to the publication about Tom’s intense love of movies — the intersection of art and entertainment — and what it means for the future of film.

“People can argue that cinema is frivolous, but it’s not,” he told The Times. “Cinema brings people together at a time we’re pulling apart, and that just added to Tom’s determination to put people in a room together.”

He continued, “The power of cinema is, for him, precious and it’s vital we sustain it.”

The Shaun of the Dead actor also opened up about his personal relationship with Cruise, telling the outlet that he was able to “hack my way through all the bizarre mythology” surrounding the Top Gun star.

“On one side he’s Tom Cruise — this enigmatic film star everyone wants to know about — and on the other he’s just a guy,” Pegg said. “I like being normal with him.”

Related Articles
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Secret To Being Good Grandparents
Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' 67th Birthday: 'My Lover, My Best Friend, My Family'
Jonathan Bennett Surprises a High School Production of Mean Girls.
Jonathan Bennett Surprises a High School Production of 'Mean Girls': ‘This Is Your Time’
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': 'It's Been a Year of Healing'
Kate Hudson pictured with her FiancÃÂ© Danny Fujikawa meeting up with designer Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis for a bike ride on a lovely summer's evening in Notting Hill. Pictured: Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney, Danny Fujikawa, Alasdhair Willis
Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Take London Stroll with Stella McCartney and Her Husband Alasdhair Willis
Ming-Na Wen, Coco Lee
Ming-Na Wen Mourns Fellow 'Mulan' Voice Actress Coco Lee: 'Horrible Loss for Our Mulan Family'
Coco Lee, Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh Says She's 'Deeply Saddened' After Death of CoCo Lee: 'We Lost a Bright Star'
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Scrubs Social Media of Her as Usher Thanks Her for Coming to His Show
Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner on Why He Reduced Estranged Wife Christine's Credit Card Limit to $30K Monthly
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (
Kevin Costner Increases Child Support Offer but Estranged Wife Calls Amount Still 'Inappropriate'
Harrison Ford Roasts Conan OâBrien on His Own Show: âYou Had to Write Down âHan Soloâ?âÂ 
Harrison Ford Roasts Conan O’Brien on His Own Podcast: ‘How Come You're Not Still on Television?'
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Is the 'Greatest Actor I've Ever Worked With'
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Holding Hands As They are Spotted Leaving a Furniture Store
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands as They're Seen Leaving a Furniture Store
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner’s Wife Christine May Forfeit ‘All Rights’ to a Payout by Challenging Their Prenup
Oppenheimer Group Shot Exclusive, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, cillian murphy, robert downey jr, florence pugh
'Oppenheimer': Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Christopher Nolan's Atomic Bomb Epic (Exclusive Photo)
Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, Instagram
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Wishes Him a Happy Birthday: 'You Bring So Much Happiness'
Beetlejuice 2 - filming wedding scenes in Hertfordshire, England. Jenna Ortega who plays the daughter of of Lydia Deetz
Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder Seen Filming Wedding Scene for 'Beetlejuice 2' (Exclusive Photos)