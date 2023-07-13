Hayley Atwell Reveals Fiancé Ned Wolfgang Kelly Proposed in His Underwear: 'Quite a Surreal Setup'

The 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' actress also said there was "an accordion playing outside our window — which was timed perfectly"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 09:27AM EDT
Hayley Atwell, Ned Wolfgang Kelly
Hayley Atwell; Ned Wolfgang Kelly. Photo:

Bryan Bedder/Getty ; Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Hayley Atwell's recent engagement to Ned Wolfgang Kelly was about as casual as you can get — and she wouldn't have it any other way.

"We had rented this Airbnb that had lots of shelves with porcelain ducks on them, so it was quite a surreal setup," recalled the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One actress, according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

As for the proposal itself? "My fiancé was in his [underwear] in the kitchen, and there was an accordion playing outside our window — which was timed perfectly but not planned," said Atwell, 41.

And the location couldn't have been more fitting, as the Agent Carter actress had told her beau that the city they were staying in — Venice, Italy — was her "first most precious destination."

"I've always had a weird connection with it. So he took me there, and it happened there," Atwell said, according to the outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kelly, a songwriting and composer, announced his engagement to Atwell on Instagram in April with a heartfelt post.

The pair took a selfie cuddled up on a sofa, with Atwell showing off her diamond ring to the camera.

“Lucky me. Arrived in Venice at 10am. Around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment full of porcelain ducks, with a bloke outside the window murdering 'My Way' on the accordion,” Kelly wrote in the caption.

“A perfect start to the rest of our lives together. I’d never had any interest in getting married … until I met this extraordinary woman. Happy as a clam. ❤️💍," he added.

Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly at The Chromatica Ball
Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly on July 30, 2022, in London.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

While it is unclear how Atwell and Kelly met, they were linked as early as July 2022, when they posed for photos together at Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball afterparty in London.

And although the two are rarely seen together in public, they did attend the London premiere afterparty of Atwell’s latest project, Dead Reckoning Part One, in June, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

The following month, Kelly promoted his fiancée's film on Instagram, saying he was "proud" of her.

"They don’t often make ‘em like this anymore," he added of the action movie.

Related Articles
Hayley Atwell, Ned Wolfgang Kelly
Who Is Hayley Atwell’s Fiancé? All About Ned Wolfgang Kelly
Nick Viall and his fiancee celebrating their 3rd anniversary
Nick Viall Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'Can’t Wait for the Rest of Our Lives'
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon Says His Wife 'Helped' Him When He 'Fell into a Depression' Over Work
King Calaway Simon Dumas wedding
King Calaway's Simon Dumas Marries Isabella Guerry in Gorgeous Gibraltarian Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)
(From L back row) British actor Cary Elwes, Canadian actor Henry Czerny, US actor Esai Morales, US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, British actor Simon Pegg, British actor Frederick Schmidt, US actor Shea Whigham (from L first row) Cuban, Italian and US actress Mariela Garriga, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, British-US actress Hayley Atwell, US film director Christopher McQuarrie, US producer and actor Tom Cruise, French actress Pom Klementieff and British actress Vanessa Kirby pose on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Costars Reveal His 'Generous' Gifts: From Shark Trips to Skydiving (Exclusive)
Jake + Madelyn Chelios wedding exclusive
Hockey Star Chris Chelios' Son Jake Weds in Starry Celebration—Drake and Cindy Crawford Attend! (Exclusive)
EXCLUSIVE* - Melanie Griffith shows off her new tattoo with the names: Alexander, Stella, Dakota and Jessie written in a creative way
Melanie Griffith Swaps Antonio Banderas Tattoo for Ink Bearing Names of Her 4 Kids
Logan Paul Documents Proposal to Nina Agdal in New Youtube Video: 'I Can't Believe It'
Logan Paul Documents Proposal to Nina Agdal in New YouTube Video: 'I Can't Believe It'
Lindsay Hubbard wedding dress shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, June 19th;
'Summer House' Star Lindsay Hubbard Goes Wedding Dress Shopping Before Nuptials to Carl Radke! (Exclusive)
Kelly Bensimon engaged to Scott Litner
'Real Housewives of New York’ Alum Kelly Bensimon Engaged to Financier Scott Litner: ‘Over the Moon’
Wedding of Scott Hoying and Mark Manio
All the Beautiful Photos from Pentatonix's Scott Hoying's Wedding to Mark Manio
Jason Sanders wedding
Miami Dolphins Kicker Jason Sanders Marries Kaitlyn Calabuig in Dreamy Malibu Wedding (Exclusive)
'Days of Our Lives' Star Jessica Serfaty Is Engaged to Billionaire Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio
'Days of Our Lives' Star Jessica Serfaty Is Engaged to Ray-Ban Heir Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio (Exclusive)
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere
Parent's first dance at daughter's wedding.
Bride Surprises Her Parents with Emotional First Dance at Her Wedding 25 Years After They Eloped
Big Brother alum Corey Brooks and Samantha Swanson Wedding
'Big Brother' Alum Corey Brooks Marries Samantha Swanson in 'Fairytale' Wedding Ceremony in Malibu (Exclusive)