Hayley Atwell Reveals Fiancé Ned Wolfgang Kelly Proposed in His Underwear: 'Quite a Surreal Setup'

Hayley Atwell's recent engagement to Ned Wolfgang Kelly was about as casual as you can get — and she wouldn't have it any other way.

"We had rented this Airbnb that had lots of shelves with porcelain ducks on them, so it was quite a surreal setup," recalled the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One actress, according to the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential.

As for the proposal itself? "My fiancé was in his [underwear] in the kitchen, and there was an accordion playing outside our window — which was timed perfectly but not planned," said Atwell, 41.

And the location couldn't have been more fitting, as the Agent Carter actress had told her beau that the city they were staying in — Venice, Italy — was her "first most precious destination."

"I've always had a weird connection with it. So he took me there, and it happened there," Atwell said, according to the outlet.



Kelly, a songwriting and composer, announced his engagement to Atwell on Instagram in April with a heartfelt post.

The pair took a selfie cuddled up on a sofa, with Atwell showing off her diamond ring to the camera.

“Lucky me. Arrived in Venice at 10am. Around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment full of porcelain ducks, with a bloke outside the window murdering 'My Way' on the accordion,” Kelly wrote in the caption.

“A perfect start to the rest of our lives together. I’d never had any interest in getting married … until I met this extraordinary woman. Happy as a clam. ❤️💍," he added.



Hayley Atwell and Ned Wolfgang Kelly on July 30, 2022, in London. Darren Gerrish/WireImage

While it is unclear how Atwell and Kelly met, they were linked as early as July 2022, when they posed for photos together at Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball afterparty in London.

And although the two are rarely seen together in public, they did attend the London premiere afterparty of Atwell’s latest project, Dead Reckoning Part One, in June, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

The following month, Kelly promoted his fiancée's film on Instagram, saying he was "proud" of her.

"They don’t often make ‘em like this anymore," he added of the action movie.