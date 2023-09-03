Hayden Panettiere Debuts Bold New Pastel Look in Stylish Selfie: 'Pink Hair Don't Care'

The actress swapped her trademark blonde locks for something a little sassier

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.
Published on September 3, 2023 08:18PM EDT
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere has swapped her trademark blonde hair for a new pastel pink look. Photo:

Hayden Panettiere/Instagram

Hayden Panettiere is having a pretty in pink moment.

The Nashville star, 34, surprised her fans on Saturday by unveiling a bold new look. In a selfie shared on Instagram, she showed off pastel pink hair, a major change from her trademark blonde locks. Panettiere wore a white robe and was glammed up with shimmery pink eye shadow and rosy blush to match her mane. She appeared to be admiring her sassy new 'do in a heart-shaped hand mirror.

"Pink hair don’t care!" she wrote, adding the hashtags #photoshoot #pinkhair #glamteam. It's unclear if her new look is a temporary change for the aforementioned photo shoot or if Panettiere plans to stick with it for a while.

Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere debuted her new pink hair on Instagram.

Hayden Panettiere/Instagram

Back in March, Panettiere revealed in a candid interview with Women's Health that she experienced severe hair loss due to her struggles with alcohol addiction. She said she turned to drinking to cope with her anxiety while on an extended break from her acting career, but it took a serious toll on her health.

"I struggled with sleep deprivation," she told the magazine in January. "Sleep is massive. It affects your motor skills, your ability to think, and your overall health."

"My body was like, 'enough,'" she continued. "I hit 30. My face was swollen. I had jaundice. My eyes were yellow. I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn't normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps."

She ultimately sought professional help and checked into a treatment facility for the second time in 2021, beginning a 12-step program and intensive trauma therapy. "I did a lot of work on myself," she said.

These days, she's embracing a series of healthy habits that have helped resolve many of her physical ailments. To combat her insomnia and anxiety, she follows a nightly routine that includes a soothing cup of chamomile tea with milk and honey and a soak in a vanilla-scented bath. She works out with a personal trainer and keeps a Peloton bike in her bedroom to make exercising easy and accessible.

Her mental health also has improved, though she said she still takes things day by day. "My mental health has been, just like everybody out there, you're not alone. It's been a battle," she noted. "It's an everyday battle and one that today I am happy to say I am winning."

Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere took a four-year break from acting after starring in 'Nashville.'. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

After four years off from acting following her six-year stint on Nashville, Panettiere was lured back by an opportunity to star in Scream's sixth installment, which premiered in theaters in March.

"I did have to take those four years off, and thank God I did," Panettiere said on Good Morning America in early March. "I had to work on myself, my mental health and my physical health, spiritual health. And then when [Scream] popped up and it came back around, I was like, 'I want to be part of that again.'"

She said she was so eager, she called the movie's producers herself and put the idea in their heads to resurrect her character, Kirby Reed. "I called them. I actually called them when I heard they were doing Scream 5 and I was like, 'Without me? Wait, hold on, I might still be alive and I could come in handy,'" she recalled.

 "They were like, 'Oh, that's a great idea. We didn't know [she was alive], but we're gonna put that in and we're going to do it like this,'" she added.

