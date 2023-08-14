Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker Takes Center Stage in New 'Ahsoka' Teaser Trailer

Hayden Christensen is stepping back into the robes of Anakin Skywalker!

A new teaser trailer for the Disney+ series Ahsoka debuted Sunday, showing Christensen, 42, reprised as both Skywalker and his alter ego Darth Vader.

“Everyone in the order knew Anakin Skywalker,” Baylan Skoll — played by the late Ray Stevenson in the Star Wars original fantasy series — narrates at the trailer's beginning. “Few would live to see what he became.”

Rosario Dawson, 43, starring as Ahsoka Tano, then adds “Before the end of the Clone Wars I walked away from him, and the Jedi.”

Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. Star Wars/Youtube

A montage of lightsaber battles is then captured before a close-up of Ahsoka is shown with the words, “A new Jedi will rise.”

“As your master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you," adds Christensen over a montage of images showing Ahsoka in a fierce battle.

"Don’t be afraid. I know you can do this, Ahsoka,” he adds.



Ray Stevenson as Baylan. Star Wars/Youtube

The trailer also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, who Ahsoka will team up with to face the threat to the galaxy, alongside Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) while they search for their friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dawson previously appeared as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, but this time, she takes center stage.

Back in April, Disney+ also released key art of Ahsoka in the lead-up to the Aug. 23 premiere of the show, which is set five years after the fall of the Galactic Empire shown in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.



Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka. Star Wars/Youtube

Ray Stevenson, who died at age 58 in May, will appear posthumously in the series playing a character he described as "stoically lethal" at the Star Wars Celebration convention in April.

"Nothing scary about Baylan," Stevenson told Yahoo! Entertainment about playing Baylan Skroll.

"I think the exciting thing is to see and feel where this journey goes and how it’s impacting his journey," he added. "Basically, if you’re in his way, he’ll politely request you get out of it, and if you don’t, you’ll be removed."

"But there’s no malevolence there," Stevenson added of Baylan, who wields a red lightsaber in the new teaser trailer. "There’s no, like, you want to slaughter the world. There’s something other driving him.... He’s not quite good. But he’s not great."