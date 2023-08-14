Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker Takes Center Stage in New 'Ahsoka' Teaser Trailer

The two-episode series premiere of “Ahsoka” is on Disney+ on Aug. 23

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 14, 2023 06:43AM EDT

Hayden Christensen is stepping back into the robes of Anakin Skywalker!

A new teaser trailer for the Disney+ series Ahsoka debuted Sunday, showing Christensen, 42, reprised as both Skywalker and his alter ego Darth Vader. 

“Everyone in the order knew Anakin Skywalker,” Baylan Skoll — played by the late Ray Stevenson in the Star Wars original fantasy series — narrates at the trailer's beginning. “Few would live to see what he became.”

Rosario Dawson, 43, starring as Ahsoka Tano, then adds “Before the end of the Clone Wars I walked away from him, and the Jedi.”

Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker Takes Center Stage in New 'Ahsoka' Teaser Trailer
Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

Star Wars/Youtube

A montage of lightsaber battles is then captured before a close-up of Ahsoka is shown with the words, “A new Jedi will rise.”

“As your master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you," adds Christensen over a montage of images showing Ahsoka in a fierce battle.

"Don’t be afraid. I know you can do this, Ahsoka,” he adds.

'Ahsoka' Teaser Trailer
Ray Stevenson as Baylan.

Star Wars/Youtube

The trailer also features Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, who Ahsoka will team up with to face the threat to the galaxy, alongside Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) while they search for their friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dawson previously appeared as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, but this time, she takes center stage.

Back in April, Disney+ also released key art of Ahsoka in the lead-up to the Aug. 23 premiere of the show, which is set five years after the fall of the Galactic Empire shown in 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

'Ahsoka' Teaser Trailer
Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka.

Star Wars/Youtube

Ray Stevenson, who died at age 58 in May, will appear posthumously in the series playing a character he described as "stoically lethal" at the Star Wars Celebration convention in April.

"Nothing scary about Baylan," Stevenson told Yahoo! Entertainment about playing Baylan Skroll.

"I think the exciting thing is to see and feel where this journey goes and how it’s impacting his journey," he added. "Basically, if you’re in his way, he’ll politely request you get out of it, and if you don’t, you’ll be removed."

"But there’s no malevolence there," Stevenson added of Baylan, who wields a red lightsaber in the new teaser trailer. "There’s no, like, you want to slaughter the world. There’s something other driving him.... He’s not quite good. But he’s not great."

 

Related Articles
Ahsoka trailer
Rosario Dawson Suits Up for Disney's Newest Action-Packed 'Ahsoka' Trailer: 'We Have to Do What's Right'
Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano in Lucasfilm's AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+
Disney+ Announces 'Ahsoka' Premiere Date
Rosario Dawson is Ahsoka Tano in Lucasfilm's AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+
Rosario Dawson Reprises 'Star Wars' Role as 'Ahsoka' — Watch the Trailer!
Ray Stevenson attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England.
Ray Stevenson Describes Upcoming 'Star Wars' Role in One of His Final Interviews Before His Death
Hayden Christensen at Star Wars Celebration in London
Hayden Christensen Makes 'Emotional' Appearance at Star Wars Celebration
Star Wars Episode III
Hayden Christensen to Return as Darth Vader Alongside Ewan McGregor in Upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Series
Daisy Ridley Star Wars - The Force Awakens - 2015 Director: J.J. Abrams Lucasfilm/Bad Robot/Walt Disney Studios USA Scene Still Fantasy Star Wars: Épisode VII - Le réveil de la Force
Daisy Ridley to Reprise Role as Rey in New 'Star Wars' Film Set After 'Rise of Skywalker': I'm 'Thrilled'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (5126900ag) James Earl Jones and Darth Vader at the premiere of "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones", benefiting the Children's Aid Society, at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York City on May 12, 2002. Manhattan, New York Photo® Matt Baron/BEI beimb051202-033
James Earl Jones Steps Back from Voicing 'Star Wars' ' Darth Vader: Report
Hayden Christensen Star Wars Episode III Revenge Of The Sith
Hayden Christensen Is Reprising His 'Star Wars' Role as Darth Vader in 'Ahsoka' Disney+ Series
Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd
May the 4th Be with You! Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd and More Celebrate 'Star Wars' Day
Andor (2022) Diego Luna in Andor (2022)
Diego Luna's 'Star Wars' Series 'Andor' Officially Has a Disney+ Release Date
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 28: (L-R) Dave Filoni, Brendan Wayne, Lateef Crowder, Carl Weathers, Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend the panel for “The Mandalorian” series at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California on May 28, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
All the Revelations from the 'Star Wars' Celebration Convention — Including Info on New Series
mando season 3
'The Mandalorian' : Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) Wields the Power of the Force in Season 3 Trailer
Star Wars: Episode III
Hayden Christensen on Returning to the Role of Darth Vader for' Obi-Wan Kenobi' : 'A Great Honor'
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Ewan McGregor Keeps an Eye on a Young Luke Skywalker in New 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' Teaser
Star Wars Episode I - The Phantom Menace - Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Says He'd Return to 'Star Wars' But Wonders If the Franchise Is 'Starting to Fade Away'