Six people have been confirmed dead after a string of wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui on Tuesday.

"I'm sad to report that just before coming on this, it was confirmed that we had six fatalities that we were able to confirm and we are still in a search and rescue mode, so I don't know what will happen to that number," Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said during a news conference shared by The Recount on Wednesday.

The blaze swept through coastal Lahaina, a town that dates back to the 1700s and is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Associated Press.

Bissen did not confirm the total number of injuries reported so far, but the AP reports "at least" 20 people were taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center while six others were flown out of Maui onto the island of Oahu, according to Speedy Bailey, regional director for Hawaii Life Flight, an air-ambulance company.

Of those six, three people had critical burns and were taken to Straub Medical Center's burn unit, per the outlet.

Bissen said during the news conference three fires — which were ongoing — caused 13 evacuations from different neighborhoods, 16 road closures, and the opening of five shelters. He also stressed that there have been "many dwellings, businesses, [and] structures that have been burned to the ground."

The updates come after Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who is currently acting on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, issued "an emergency proclamation to activate the National Guard and authorize appropriate emergency actions to respond to the wildfires in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties."

Green provided his own update in a press release on Wednesday, stating they had been in "constant contact" with Luke and the White House to "prepare for what will inevitably be a request for emergency federal assistance."

“The White House has been incredibly supportive and we expect to submit a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in the next 36 to 48 hours, once we know how vast the damage is," the release read. “Our state appreciates the incredible outpouring of concern and prayers from the mainland. We won’t forget the aloha you have already begun to share with us."

The damaging winds over Maui came as Hurricane Dora, a category 4 storm, hit 500 miles south of Hawaii, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters said “wind speeds will continue to trend lower” Wednesday and Thursday as the hurricane moves further from the island.

