Hawaii Native Jason Momoa Says He's 'Devastated and Heartbroken' by Wildfires

Helping Hawaii — and working to protect its breathtaking ecosystem — has been a longtime passion for the actor

Published on August 10, 2023 03:38PM EDT
Jason Momoa attends Apple TV+ Original Series "See" Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere held at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California; The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii
Photo:

Albert L. Ortega/Getty; Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

Jason Momoa is showing his support for his fellow Hawaiians as the wildfires on the island of Maui continue to burn.

“We are devastated and heartbroken for our friends and ‘ohana [family] on Maui who have been impacted by the recent wildfires,” the 44-year-old actor wrote on Instagram late Wednesday.

The Honolulu native also reposted a message from the nonprofit ‘Āina Momona, which is raising money for the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund.

The Aquaman actor also shared a video of flaming debris in Lahaina Harbor on Tuesday night, where survivors dove into the water to flee the raging fire.

The Coast Guard deployed a helicopter and boat to rescue at least a dozen people, according to Hawaii News Now.

Maui County officials said Thursday morning that at least 36 people had died in the Lahaina area, and that the death toll could rise.

"It's really sad and scary," Maui resident Phillip Whitmore tells PEOPLE about seeing the destruction. "It's really weird to know how many people are being displaced."

According to the White House, President Joe Biden on Thursday approved a disaster declaration for Hawaii and "ordered Federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts."

"The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in Maui County," the White House said. "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

Biden also discussed the catastrophic wildfires with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Thursday, CNN reported.

“He expressed his deep condolences for the lives lost and vast destruction of land and property,” the White House said in a statement, per CNN.

As tourists continue to evacuate the island and residents confront the reality of the loss of their homes and businesses, county officials said they are continuing to fight the “large and fast-moving fires.” 

This photo provided by County of Maui shows fire and smoke filling the sky from wildfires on the intersection at Hokiokio Place and Lahaina Bypass in Maui, Hawaii

Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP

“It’s only recently that we’ve started to get our arms around them and contain them,” Adam Weintraub, communications director for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said on Good Morning America during a Thursday interview. “So, we’re hoping for the best, but we’re prepared for the worst.”

For Momoa, helping Hawaii — and protecting its breathtaking ecosystem — has been a longtime passion.

Last August, he made a special trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline's partnership with his water company, Mananalu.

One month later, he made it even more personal by shaving off his iconic long locks to show solidarity with environmental efforts.

"Doing it for single-use plastics," Momoa wrote on Instagram. "I'm tired of using plastic bottles, we gotta stop, plastic forks, all that s---, goes into our land, goes into our ocean."

He added, "I'm here in Hawaii right now, and just seeing things in our ocean, it's just so sad. Please, anything you can do to eliminate single-use plastics in your lives. Help me, plastic bottles are ridiculous… we're going to keep going — oh, man. Love you guys. Aloha."

Additional reporting by Wendy Grossman Kantor

