Everything to Know About the 2023 Hawaii Wildfires, Including Ways to Help the Victims

Devastating wildfires are taking place in Maui, the second-largest island in Hawaii, causing thousands of residents and visitors to evacuate — with some even jumping into the harbor off the coastline in order to escape, according to Hawaii News Now.

The fires are said to be fueled by strong winds and low humidity. Hurricane Dora, a category 4 storm about 500 miles south of Hawaii, contributed to the damaging winds over Maui, according to the National Weather Service.

The historic town of Lahaina — a residential and tourist destination that dates back to the 1700s and is considered the biggest community on the island’s west side — has experienced much of the tragedy, with 36 people confirmed dead by a county spokesperson on Aug. 9.

“Tragedy that hits one of us is felt by all of us,” Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said in a video update late that night. “These past few days, the resolve of our families, businesses and visitors have been tested like never before in our lifetime.”

Cultural landmarks in Lahaina — at one time the royal capital of Hawaii — are also in danger, like the town's historic and famed banyan tree imported to the island in 1873 that was burned. Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green estimated the fires have already caused "billions of dollars in damage and could exacerbate the state’s existing housing shortage," per The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden issued a statement that ordered “all available Federal assets” to support the response to the Maui wildfires. In addition to the Hawaiian National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy Third Fleets are supporting response and rescue efforts. The Army is also providing helicopters. Plus, several organizations have provided ways to help with relief efforts.

Read on for everything to know about the Hawaii wildfires, including ways to help the victims in need.

Which parts of Hawaii are being affected by the wildfires?

Zeke Kalua/County of Maui via AP

The devastating wildfires are taking place on the island of Maui, one of America’s most beloved tourist destinations. Two major areas of the island that are being affected by the blaze include Lahaina and Kula.

Lahaina, a residential and tourist area with a commercial district in West Maui, is a coastal town that dates back to the 1700s and is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the Associated Press. Kula is a residential area in the inland, mountainous upcountry region of Maui.



Furthermore, maps from NASA show at least three fires on the Big Island as of Aug. 10. They are blazing in North Kohala and South Kohala, which includes the Mauna Kea beach area, per Big Island Now.



When did the Hawaii wildfires start?

Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

Several large wildfires were first reported on Aug. 8. Hawaii Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who is currently acting on behalf of Gov. Josh Green, issued an emergency proclamation on the same day.

The statement was made "to activate the National Guard and authorize appropriate emergency actions to respond to the wildfires in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties."

At the time, the proclamation stated that the blaze had "burned hundreds of acres and forced closure of roads and schools, and evacuations in the Kohala Ranch, Kula, and Lahaina areas."

Green provided his own update in a press release on Aug. 9, stating they had been in "constant contact" with Luke and the White House to "prepare for what will inevitably be a request for emergency federal assistance."

“The White House has been incredibly supportive and we expect to submit a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration in the next 36 to 48 hours, once we know how vast the damage is," the release read. “Our state appreciates the incredible outpouring of concern and prayers from the mainland. We won’t forget the aloha you have already begun to share with us."



What caused the Hawaii wildfires?

Ty O'Neil/AP Photo



The exact cause of the Maui blaze — along with the fires in parts of Hawaii's Big Island — is still unknown; however, the emergency proclamation initially listed "very dry conditions and strong and potentially damaging easterly winds caused by the passage of Hurricane Dora to the south of the State" as contributions.

Robert Bohlin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s (NWS’s) office in Honolulu, told Scientific American that the fires are likely a product of the confluence of strong winds, dry vegetation and low humidity.

Drought conditions had been present across several parts of the state’s islands, particularly Maui. "This is the time of year when we start to dry out,” he added, which makes grass and other vegetation more likely to ignite.

Maui Fire officials issued a statement on Aug. 8, listing "erratic wind, challenging terrain, steep slopes and dropping humidity, the direction and the location of the fire conditions" as challenges when trying to predict the path and speed of a wildfire.

“The fire can be a mile or more from your house, but in a minute or two, it can be at your house,” Fire Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea said in the statement. “Burning airborne materials can light fires a great distance away from the main body of fire.”



When are the Hawaii wildfires expected to end?

Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

Hurricane Dora, a category 4 storm about 500 miles south of Hawaii, contributed to the damaging winds over Maui, according to the National Weather Service. While it's hard to predict when exactly the blaze will end, forecasters said “wind speeds will continue to trend lower” Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 as the hurricane moves further from the island.



In the meantime, appropriate action is being taken to combat the fires. Nearly 100 Maui firefighters have been on duty around the clock, including 11 from state airport firefighting and rescue personnel. On Aug. 9, the Maui Fire Department requested 20 additional firefighters from Honolulu and an incident management team.

That same day, President Joe Biden issued a statement that ordered “all available Federal assets” to support the response to the Maui wildfires. He, on behalf of his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, also offered their condolences to those affected.

"The Hawaiian National Guard has mobilized Chinook Helicopters to help with fire suppression and search and rescue on the Island of Maui. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy Third Fleets are supporting response and rescue efforts. The Army is providing Black Hawk Helicopters to fight the fires on the Big Island," the statement read in part.

Plus, the Department of Transportation is "working with commercial airlines to evacuate tourists from Maui," according to the statement, while the Department of the Interior and the United States Department of Agriculture "stand ready to support post fire recovery efforts."

How are people being affected by the Hawaii wildfires?

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

Much of Maui's Lahaina community, where approximately 12,000 people live, has been destroyed and hundreds of families there have been displaced.

Over 270 structures have been impacted in Lahaina town, as shown by US Civil Air Patrol and Maui Fire Department flyovers on Aug. 9 in a press release. The damage has been widespread across the West Maui town, the harbor and surrounding areas.

Thousands of people in Maui are without cell service. “911 is down. Cell service is down. Phone service is down,” Hawaii Lt. Gov. Luke told CNN the morning of Aug. 9. As of 11:00 p.m. local time that night, over 11,000 customers on Maui were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

Thousands of people on Maui were also forced into emergency evacuation shelters, of which several additional sites had to open in order to accommodate full occupancy at existing shelters. They don't provide bedding, toiletries and personal care items.



On Aug. 8, six people were confirmed dead. The following day, Maui County officials said the death toll had increased to 36.

Many still remain unaccounted for, as a federal team arrived to bolster search efforts. Further details on injuries and fatalities are to come as more information is revealed.



How to help the Hawaii wildfire victims?

Kevin Fujii/Civil Beat/ZUMA Press Wire

Amid the ongoing wildfires, help is desperately needed. Local fire departments combined with federal assistance are taking action to combat the blaze, while hospitals are overwhelmed with patients suffering burns and smoke inhalation.

Search and rescue teams are being actively deployed in the field. The American Red Cross has resources available to help reconnect loved ones missing. A Red Cross Emergency App has also been updated to let loved ones know you are safe.

To further support relief efforts, there are several ways to do so from afar. Jason Momoa, a Honolulu native, spoke out about the wildfires on Instagram, sharing a post from the nonprofit organization Āina Momona with more information on how to help.

"Āina Momona is standing up this fundraiser to support our Maui community. All the funds raised will be given to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui County Strong Fund to support disaster relief on Maui," the post read.

"We are using this ActBlue platform because giving is quick and easy, and the funds come to us immediately, allowing us to get these funds to families in need faster. An accounting of all the monies raised through this fundraiser and our distribution to HCF will be posted to our website," the post continued.

Below is a list of several other organizations accepting donations to help those affected by the wildfires: