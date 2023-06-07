Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Erupts as Officials Warn of Potential Hazards Like Pele’s Hair and Vog

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is "closely" monitoring the eruption, but says there's currently "no indication that populated areas are threatened"

By
Published on June 7, 2023 05:42 PM
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Forcing Evacuations
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano. Photo: Andrew Richard Hara / Getty Images

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting for the second time this year.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said the volcano’s latest eruption began in Kīlauea’s summit caldera, located in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, around 4:45 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Webcam footage shows numerous fissures “at the base of Halemaʻumaʻu crater,” according to a press release from the agency, which is “closely” monitoring the eruption.

Volcanic activity is currently contained to the caldera, according to the HVO, which operates under the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Hawaii EMA said on Twitter that “there is no indication that populated areas are threatened” by the eruption.

HVO officials said on Wednesday that hazards "will be reassessed as the eruption progresses," but that “high levels of volcanic gas” are the primary concern as that can have “far-reaching effects down-wind.” 

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) released during the eruption “will react in the atmosphere to create the visible haze” known as volcanic smog, or “vog,” which has already been observed downwind of  the volcano, per the agency.

“Vog creates the potential for airborne health hazards to residents and visitors, damages agricultural crops and other plants, and affects livestock,” officials said.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Forcing Evacuations
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano. Mario Tama / Getty Images

They are also warning of several other hazards, including ash falls, a phenomenon known as “Pele's hair” as well as “other lightweight volcanic glass fragments.”

Residents are encouraged to minimize their exposure to the aforementioned particles, “which can cause skin and eye irritation,” according to the agency.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dangers closer to the eruption site — specifically “within the area closed to the public” since late 2007 — include crater wall instability, ground cracking, rockfalls and earthquakes.

“This underscores the extremely hazardous nature of Kīlauea caldera rim surrounding Halema'uma'u crater," the HVO said.

This is the second time Kilauea has erupted this year. The last eruption began Jan. 5 and lasted 61 days, according to Hawaii News Now.

Two months prior, Mauna Loa on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted for the first time in 38 years. Mauna Loa is considered one of the world's largest active volcanoes.

Live footage of  the eruption can be viewed online via the USGS’ webcam.

Related Articles
Mauna Loa
Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the World's Largest Active Volcano, Is Erupting For First Time in 38 Years
CXR4YG Pele's Hair, fine volcanic glass fiber deriving from the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Falling Glass 'Hair' Named for Hawaiian Deity, Lava and Vog: What to Know About Mauna Loa Eruption Hazards
Lava flows from Mokuaweoweo Crater down Mauna Loa's northeast rift, at the Island of Hawaii, Hawaii, USA, 28 November 2022. The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, located on the island of Hawaii, erupts for the first time since 1984. A flurry of seismic activity preceded the eruption which occurred around midnight Hawaii Standard Time (HST) on 27 November. After the initial breakout in Mokuaweoweo Crater at the summit, activity migrated down Mauna Loa's northeast rift, with a mile long curtain of fire. Advisories were issued by the state Department of Health, as gases and tephra from the eruption may affect the air quality across the state. World's Largest Active Volcano, Mauna Loa, Erupts in Hawaii, USA - 28 Nov 2022
See Dramatic Footage of Mauna Loa Volcano Erupting on Hawaii's Big Island
This September 29, 2021, image courtesy of the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows the continuing eruption of Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again, Less Than a Year After Last Activity
Cinder cones at the Mauna Loa volcano, Big Island, Hawaii, USA VARIOUS
Residents of Hawaii's Big Island Warned of Potential 'Lava Disaster' as World's Largest Active Volcano Rumbles
Kilauea volcano
Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island: 'Fallout Is Likely,' Officials Say
hawaii earthquake
Hawaii's Big Island Hit by 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake: It 'Was Kinda Scary,' Says One Witness
Reykjavik
Volcano Erupts Near Iceland's Capital Reykjavik Following Weeks of Unprecedented Earthquakes
Iceland
Iceland Has Experienced More Than 18,000 Earthquakes in the Last Week Signaling Potential Eruption
Lava erupts and flows at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. - A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media. The eruption was some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.
Volcano Erupts in Iceland Near Capital Following Series of Earthquakes
Rainbow Fentanyl
Health Officials Warn of Rainbow Fentanyl Being Used to Target Children and Young Adults
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13648331b) Man looks on as Mount Semeru releases volcanic materials during an eruption on in Lumajang, East java, Indonesia. Indonesia's highest volcano on the country's most densely populated island of Java erupted Sunday Volcano Eruption, Lumajang, Indonesia - 03 Dec 2022
Indonesia's Mount Semeru Erupts Exactly 1 Year After Volcano's Last Major Eruption Killed 51
Volcanic Eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo
At Least 32 Dead After Volcanic Eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo Leaves Trail of Destruction: Reports
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/sector_band.php?sat=G17&sector=hi&band=02&length=12
Hawaii Faces Extreme Cold Front and Winter Storm Warnings Weeks After Mauna Loa Eruption
La Soufri&egrave;re volcano eruption
Volcano Erupts on Caribbean Island, Spewing Lava and Smoke After Decades of No Activity
Mt. Semaru
At Least 22 Dead, Including 13-Year-Old Boy, and Dozens Missing After Volcano Erupts in Indonesia