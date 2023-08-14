Hawaii Gov. Josh Green Confirms 99 Dead in Maui Wildfires: 'Tragedy Beyond Tragedy'

The governor predicted the death toll will 'go up significantly in the coming days'

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 11:04PM EDT
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii
Photo:

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

After becoming the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over a century, the death toll from the wildfire disaster in Hawaii rose to 99 people, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said Monday.

Green provided the devasting update in an interview will CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Monday evening, just hours after confirming that the death toll was 96 as of Monday morning in a video shared on his Twitter account (now known as X).

"The updated number is 99 confirmed people have passed," he said, as he predicted that "the numbers will go up significantly in the coming days."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shared its own update on Monday afternoon, advising that 300 FEMA employees and 140 search and rescue teams have been deployed "with more on the way." Green added that it has become a mission of "searching for those that we have lost."

"It's a tragedy beyond tragedy," he told Blitzer. "We, of course, never expected to see this anywhere in America, but we are burdened by the circumstance of climate change and tragedy at the same time. That's why this wildfire occurred for the most part. We're going to get to the bottom of it, though."

Green added that he has personally authorized a comprehensive review of the situation in order to "have every answer going forward" and predicted that it will take another 8 to 10 days for the state to determine a final death toll.

Governor of Hawaii Josh Green speaks during a press conference about the destruction of historic Lahaina and the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 12, 2023

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty

"I don't really want to guess at a number because our people are working so hard right now," the governor explained. "My heart personally goes out to those who have said they can't get into the site. The reason for that is because we have to respect the dead. We have already seen if people go to ground zero too soon our responders, our FEMA folks, will not be able to do the job that they are there to do, which is to find out if we have lost any of our loved ones."

When asked about the state's emergency siren warning system, he shared that it is believed that the sirens "became immobilized" due to the "extreme heat that came through."

"We will get a lot of data. Data not just for the people of Hawaii but for the world because we're concerned that the way things are now with global warming, with these kinds of fire hurricanes, that everyone could be vulnerable on some level whether they have dry conditions."

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Parasail owner Dave Vogt gave his first-hand account of the conditions, telling PEOPLE exclusively that "there was no opportunity to give a warning."

"It was faster than anyone could have pushed a warning button, it was windy and then the fire started and it went fast," he shared, expressing that "it was hot, just like a torch, and the wind was so strong and swirling and the glow kept getting bigger and bigger," as he attempted to move his boats to a safe spot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Charter boat business owner Keao Shaw also had a similar experience, as he shared with PEOPLE that “there was black smoke everywhere" and that "you couldn’t see very far" while trying to escape.

"The fire was everywhere. It was up in the hills, it was down in the buildings, and [it was in] all the houses. It's all the way down to the beach," he said. "People were running for their lives."  

Related Articles
HELENA, MONTANA - JUNE 12: Youth plaintiffs await the start of the nation's first youth climate change trial at Montana's First Judicial District Court on June 12, 2023 in Helena, Montana.
Montana Judge Rules in Favor of Youth Activists in First-of-Its-Kind Climate Change Trial
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton and Family Spotted Vacationing in Maui After Deadly Wildfires Kill 96
A Maui County firefighter uses a hose line to extinguish a fire near homes during the upcountry Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii
Firefighters Reportedly Struggled to Find Water as They Battled the Deadly Maui Fires
Central Park lemonade stand raising money to help friend in Hawaii
8-Year-Old's Central Park Lemonade Stand Raises Money to Help Friend Who Lost Home in Maui Wildfires
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’
Hawaii
How to Help Hawaii Wildfire Victims, Including Ways to Donate
Amare Geda was an Uber Driver shot and killed in Seattle
Woman Accused of Killing Rideshare Driver Who Was 'His Family's Rock,' Used Victim's Car to Run Errands
Saria Hildabrand
Soldier Posted Pleading Facebook Messages About Missing Wife. Now He's the Murder Suspect
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Maui Wildfires
Dwayne Johnson Says He's 'Completely Heartbroken' by Hawaii Wildfires as Death Toll Continues to Rise
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations; An aerial view shows destroyed homes and buildings that burned to the ground around the harbor and Front Street in the historic Lahaina Town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii
Oprah Winfrey Promises to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui Following Devastating Wildfires
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara Has Girls' Night Out to Celebrate Sister's Birthday amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii
Hawaii Fire Death Toll Reaches 93, Becoming Deadliest US Wildfire in More Than 100 Years
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy
Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Take a Stroll in L.A. After Revealing They’re Expecting a Baby
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation
Mia Tyler Describes Devastation in Maui After Fleeing Vacation: 'It Was Way Worse Than What You Saw on the News'
Dave Vogt
Lahaina Man Recounts Race Through a Wall of Fire That Leveled the Hawaiian Tourist Town
King charles Hawai Wildfires
King Charles Expresses 'Sympathy' and 'Prayers' to Those Affected by 'Catastrophic' Hawaii Wildfires