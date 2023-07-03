Lifestyle This ‘Beautiful and Functional’ Citronella Candle Set Is on Sale for July 4 at Amazon "They looked nice on the outdoor tables, provided ambient lighting, and kept the bugs away” By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 3, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Daisy Rodriguez Summer is all about outdoor entertaining — enjoying long pool days, sunset dinners, and evening bonfires is what makes the season so much fun. But that summer heat brings unwanted pests, like flies and mosquitoes. That’s why having citronella candles, or candles made with citronella essential oil that repels insects, is essential to staying outside comfortably. And at Amazon, a citronella candle set is already on sale ahead of Prime Day. Right now, you can get a set of four Hausware Citronella Candles for just $15. During Prime Day, the two-day shopping event that will take place on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, Prime members can score steep discounts across every category at Amazon — plus speedy shipping. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial. Save 25% on Hausware Citronella Candles Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $15 This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today The Hausware Citronella Candles are crafted with pure soy wax and citronella essential oil so they fill the space with a calming aroma. Each candle has natural cotton wicks that provide a clean, even burn and when lit, they can last up to 110 hours. The natural candles are also free of harmful pesticides and burn without black smoke, making the set an option to bring inside the house. Each candle has three wicks, which allows for a clean burn and creates a relaxing ambience. While the candles work to repel insects thanks to the citronella essential oil, they also double as decor, as each one comes in a blue and white floral-printed tin. You can place the candles inside or outside on tables or in bathrooms. And when the candles burn out, the tin containers can be recycled and used as decorative gift boxes or permanent coffee table decorations to store candy, mints, or some crystals. Each candle features 5 ounces. of wax, and the set comes with four candles — so you can keep one for yourself and gift the rest to others. The candle set has earned hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers who appreciate its long-lasting burn time, subtle scent, and pretty floral design. “I love these in my garden. They are beautiful, and the lids allow you to leave them outside, even when it rains, without getting dirt in the candle wax,” one shopper wrote. An additional reviewer shared, “These are beautiful and functional. They work well and make lovely gifts.”A final reviewer called the candle set a “decorative mosquito repellant.” They explained, “These decorative tins of citronella were perfect for a party we recently hosted. They looked nice on the outdoor tables, provided ambient lighting, and kept the bugs away.” If you plan to spend time outdoors this summer, having a natural bug repellent is needed— especially when it can double as a table decoration. Check out the Hausware Citronella Candles while the set of four is on sale at Amazon.. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 12 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Area Rugs Are on Sale Right Now — and They Start at Just $20 A Popular Thickening Shampoo That Makes Hair Feel ‘Stronger and Less Brittle’ Is on Sale for 48 More Hours 30 Fourth of July Deals at Nordstrom You Need to Scoop Up Before the Anniversary Sale Starts