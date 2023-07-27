'Haunted Mansion' Cast: Meet the Manor's Newest Tenants and Ghosts in the 2023 Remake

Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion.

After opening in 1969, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion has become an iconic theme park attraction. Disney went on to build four more Haunted Mansion rides around the globe, and in 2003 the attraction was adapted into a film starring Eddie Murphy.

Now, 20 years after the original film premiered, fans are invited to visit the Haunted Mansion again, this time with the likes of LaKeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson and Tiffany Haddish, among others. Winona Ryder and Dan Levy also make brief appearances in the movie.

From the leading roles to celebrity cameos, here’s everything to know about the cast of Haunted Mansion.



LaKeith Stanfield as Ben Matthias

Disney ; Arturo Holmes/Getty

LaKeith Stanfield, 31, plays Ben Matthias, a paranormal investigator helping to discover the source of the hauntings.

Stanfield has held many roles over the years. He portrayed Snoop Dogg in Straight Outta Compton (2015) and then landed a recurring role on the hit FX series Atlanta (2016–2022). Stanfield even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2021 thanks to his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah.

In July 2023, Stanfield confirmed to PEOPLE that he privately wed model Kasmere Trice Stanfield, whom he proposed to in December 2022. Stanfield is also a father of three and shares one child with Kasmere.

In 2024, Stanfield will star in an Apple TV+ sci-fi series, The Changeling, about a husband who searches for his missing wife after she commits a horrific crime.

Tiffany Haddish as Harriet

Disney ; Arnold Turner/Getty

Comedian Tiffany Haddish, 43, plays Harriet, a psychic hired to communicate with the mansion’s spirits.

Haddish’s breakout role was in the hit comedy Girls Trip (2017), but for a decade prior, she was working as a stand-up comedian and appearing on TV shows like That’s So Raven (2005) and Chelsea Lately (2011).

After Girls Trip, Haddish starred in other films like Night School (2018) and hosted the reboot of Kids Say the Darndest Things (2019–2021).

After Haunted Mansion, Haddish will join Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart in the comedy Back on the Strip, about a man who moves to Las Vegas to become a magician but decides to pursue stripping.

Owen Wilson as Father Kent

Disney ; Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Owen Wilson, 54, stars as Father Kent, a priest called to the mansion to help rid it of spirits.

Wilson has had a decades-long acting career, starring in everything from Anaconda (1997) to Zoolander (2001) and Midnight in Paris (2011). He frequently works with Wes Anderson and has starred in eight of his films, including Rushmore (1998) and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014).

Off-screen, Wilson dated actress Kate Hudson from 2006 to 2009 after meeting on the set of You, Me and Dupree. The couple split for the first time in 2007, though they dated on and off until 2009.

Since then, Wilson has had three children. His first son, Robert Ford, was born in 2011 while Wilson was dating Jade Duell. His second son, Finn, was born in 2014 to his one-time personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist. He also fathered daughter Lyla Aranya in 2018 with Varunie Vongsvirates.

Wilson’s next project will be reprising his role as Mobius in the Disney+ series Loki when it returns for a second season in October 2023.

Rosario Dawson as Gabbie

Disney ; Arturo Holmes/Getty

Rosario Dawson, 44, plays Gabbie, a mother who calls in a team to help rid her new home of its spirits.

Dawson has starred in movies like Sin City (2005) and Seven Pounds (2008) and portrayed Claire Temple in five Marvel series, including Daredevil (2016) and Luke Cage (2018).

Dawson adopted her daughter, Isabella, at age 11. When speaking to PEOPLE in 2018, she called motherhood “the best role of my life,” and “the most incredible thing.” The following year, Dawson began dating New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, but they called it quits in early 2022.

Next up, Dawson will be reprising her role as Ahsoka Tano, which she previously portrayed in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Later in 2023, Ahsoka will get her own spinoff series on Disney+.

Danny DeVito as Bruce

Disney ; JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP/Getty

Danny DeVito, 78, plays Bruce, a historian intrigued by the supernatural who comes to investigate the mansion’s spirits.

Long before entering the haunted mansion, DeVito made a name for himself on the hit comedy series Taxi (1978–1983). His role in the series earned him a Golden Globe for best supporting actor and an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. DeVito is also known for starring as the Penguin in Batman Returns (1992) and for his role as Frank Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

DeVito was married to actress Rhea Perlman from 1982 until their separation in 2017. The couple have three children: Lucy, Grace and Jacob. DeVito and Perlman became grandparents for the first time in 2013 after the birth of their granddaughter, Sinclair Lucille DeVito, to one of their daughters.

Next up, DeVito will star on Broadway alongside his daughter Lucy, per The Hollywood Reporter. He will also appear in the mystery comedy Poolman alongside Chris Pine and Annette Bening.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Madame Leota

Disney ; Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty

Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stars as the iconic Madame Leota, a psychic who appears in the crystal ball during a seance.

Haunted Mansion won’t be Curtis’ first time starring in a spooky film. The actress built her career in the genre, most notably starring as Laurie Strode in Halloween (1978) and six of its sequels. She reinforced her reputation in the genre with movies like The Fog (1980) and Prom Night (1980), earning her the title of “scream queen."

On top of her career in horror, Curtis has starred in tons of other hit films as well, like Trading Places (1983), Freaky Friday (2003) and Knives Out (2019). She also starred in 2022’s breakout hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, which earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Curtis comes from a famous Hollywood family. Her late mother, Janet Leigh, is also horror royalty, known for starring in Psycho (1960) — a film that earned her an Oscar nomination. Curtis’ father is the late Tony Curtis, best known for starring alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot (1959).

In 1984, Curtis married comedian Christopher Guest, and together they have two kids: Annie and Ruby.

The actress’s next project will be in Eli Roth’s adaptation of the popular video game series Borderlands. She’ll be joined in the cast by Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jack Black, among others.

Jared Leto as the Hatbox Ghost

Disney ; Pierre Suu/Getty

Jared Leto, 51, stars as the Hatbox Ghost, an iconic apparition from the Haunted Mansion ride.

Leto first rose to fame by starring in the cult teen series My So-Called Life from 1994 to 1995. After that, he picked up starring roles in hit movies like Urban Legend (1998) and Panic Room (2002), and he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Dallas Buyers Club (2013).

On top of his work as an actor, Leto and his brother Shannon Leto lead the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars. The group first found fame in 2002 with their eponymous album.

In his personal life, Leto was in an on-and-off relationship with model Valery Kaufman from 2015 until their breakup in 2022. In June 2023, Leto was spotted with model Thet Thinn, a.k.a. Beauty, in Berlin.

Chase W. Dillon as Travis

Disney ; Marcus Ingram/Getty

Chase W. Dillon, 13, plays Travis, Gabbie's son.

The young actor has held both film and television roles, including the Amazon Prime series Underground Railroad and Harder They Fall.

Hasan Minhaj as a sketch artist

Disney ; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Hasan Minhaj, 37, portrays a police sketch artist.

The award-winning comedian has starred in mutiple Netflix specials including Homecoming King, Patriotic Act and The King's Jester. He's also appeared in films like The Spy Who Dumped Me and No Hard Feelings. Minhaj is also set to star in the film adaptation of It Ends With Us.

He is currently married to his wife Beena Patel, with whom he shares two children.

Winona Ryder as Pat

Disney ; Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Winona Ryder, 51, plays Pat, a tour guide.

Ryder is no stranger to creepy projects. She’s starred in the Netflix sensation Stranger Things since 2016; before that, she made a name for herself in movies like Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Beetlejuice (1988). She’s also earned two Oscar nominations for The Age of Innocence (1993) and Little Women (1994).

She will reprise her role as Lydia Deetz alongside Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara in the highly anticipated Beetlejuice sequel. On top of starring in Beetlejuice 2, Ryder will also return for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things — though production has been paused due to the writer's strike.

Since 2011, she’s been in a long-term relationship with designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ryder recalled that when she first met Hahn, he didn’t know who she was. "He thought I was Milla Jovovich," Ryder told the publication. "He told me I was great in The Fifth Element."

Dan Levy as the owner of Crump Manor

Disney ; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Dan Levy, 39, makes a brief appearance in Haunted Mansion as the flamboyant owner of Crump Manor.

The son of actor Eugene Levy, Levy is most known for his Emmy-winning role as David Rose in the comedy series Schitt's Creek. The Canadian actor co-created the show with his father, who also starred in the series.

