This ‘Mighty’ Electric Scrubber That’s Helpful If You Have Wrist Pain Is on Sale at Amazon

“My bathtub and shower have never looked so good”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 29, 2023 11:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

If you’re tired of cleaning the bathroom — or simply can’t remove that one stain — you probably just need a more powerful tool

Try the HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber, which is currently marked down to just $50 at Amazon thanks to a coupon. The handy device has a 22-watt battery that, once fully charged, provides up to 90 minutes of cleaning time. Thanks to the long extendable handle, the scrubber lets you reach into crevices and hard-to-reach corners, making it a breeze to clean tiles, the bathtub, the sink, and much more. 

The scrubber comes with five brush heads: Use the wide flat brush for floors and tiles, the small flat brush to remove shower scum, the pointed brush for tight corners, the cloth brush for polishing, and the sponge brush for waxing surfaces. The tough bristles on these brushes work to unlatch stubborn stains and deep clean everything from grout to drains. Plus, it’s super quiet while it runs, so it won’t bother anyone while it’s on. 

HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 (Save $10)

Rechargeable Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber

Amazon

Over a thousand Amazon shoppers have given the spin scrubber a five-star rating, with users noting that the “mighty” device is a great option for those with wrist pain. Others call it a “versatile tool” to tackle “tough stains and grime.” One reviewer said, “The rotating brush head provides powerful scrubbing action, making it effortless to remove dirt and grime,” while another wrote that it “unwound a disgusting amount of hair from the shower drain.” 

A shopper, who’s struggled with back pain for years, explained that they had tried many cleaning devices to no avail. Then, they opted for this scrubber, writing that it has “plenty of power” and adding: “My bathtub and shower have never looked so good! Used some Bar Keepers Friend with this scrubber and let it work its magic.” They finished off by enthusing, “I’m so impressed and very happy.” 

Head to Amazon to get the HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber while it’s just $50. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Hilary Duff attends D23 Disney+ Showcase at Anaheim Convention Center
Hilary Duff Used This Tanning Mist for ‘Glowing Goddess’ Skin — and You Can Get It on Sale
Nordstrom Sale Shopping Writer Picks Tout
Under-$100 Summer and Fall Fashion a Shopping Expert Is Grabbing from the Nordstrom Sale Before It Ends
J Lo Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25
Related Articles
J Lo Birthday
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 54th Birthday in a Comfy Caftan — Get the Look Starting at $25
Nordstrom Sale Shopping Writer Picks Tout
Under-$100 Summer and Fall Fashion a Shopping Expert Is Grabbing from the Nordstrom Sale Before It Ends
Weekly Deal Roundup: Best Deals Under $25 tout
The 17 Best Deals Under $25 at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 67% Off
Chrissy Teigen White Sarong Cover-up
Chrissy Teigen's Effortless Sarong Looks So Much Like This $20 One from Amazon
Weekend sales Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend, Including Ulta, Birkenstock, and Katie Holmes' BaubleBar Necklaces
Steam Cleaner Tout
Even Professional Cleaners Are Saving ‘Tons of Scrubbing Time’ with This Steam Cleaner That’s 74% Off at Amazon
Cactus Mat 2200-35 VIP Cloud Anti-Fatigue Mat
The Best Anti-Fatigue Mat We Tested Is on Sale for Just $28 Today at Amazon
Shark Cordless Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Shark Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Is Just $100 at Amazon Right Now
Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A Stick Vacuum That Cleans the House in ‘Half the Time’ Is on Sale for Just $130 at Amazon Today
Blowfish Malibu Sandals Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Comfortable Sandals That Are ‘Good Summer Footwear,’ and They’re on Sale
Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Saves a Lot of Time' Is 65% Off at Amazon Right Now
Cordless Vacuum tout
This Cordless Vacuum That ‘Lasts Longer, Is Lighter, and Cleans Better’ Than a Dyson Is Just $60 at Amazon
Yoobure End Table with Charging Station Tout
A 'Functional and Stylish' End Table That Also Charges Your Devices Is on Sale at Amazon
Tens Towels Large Bath Towels Set Tout
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Just Bought These ‘Super Cozy and Lush’ Bath Towels, and You Can Snag a Set on Sale
Car Vacuums
All of These Customer-Favorite Handheld Vacuums Are Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Best Outlet Deals Tout
We Found the Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet This Weekend — Here’s What to Add to Cart