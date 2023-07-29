This ‘Mighty’ Electric Scrubber That’s Helpful If You Have Wrist Pain Is on Sale at Amazon

If you’re tired of cleaning the bathroom — or simply can’t remove that one stain — you probably just need a more powerful tool.

Try the HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber, which is currently marked down to just $50 at Amazon thanks to a coupon. The handy device has a 22-watt battery that, once fully charged, provides up to 90 minutes of cleaning time. Thanks to the long extendable handle, the scrubber lets you reach into crevices and hard-to-reach corners, making it a breeze to clean tiles, the bathtub, the sink, and much more.

The scrubber comes with five brush heads: Use the wide flat brush for floors and tiles, the small flat brush to remove shower scum, the pointed brush for tight corners, the cloth brush for polishing, and the sponge brush for waxing surfaces. The tough bristles on these brushes work to unlatch stubborn stains and deep clean everything from grout to drains. Plus, it’s super quiet while it runs, so it won’t bother anyone while it’s on.

HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber, $50 (Save $10)

Amazon

Over a thousand Amazon shoppers have given the spin scrubber a five-star rating, with users noting that the “mighty” device is a great option for those with wrist pain. Others call it a “versatile tool” to tackle “tough stains and grime.” One reviewer said, “The rotating brush head provides powerful scrubbing action, making it effortless to remove dirt and grime,” while another wrote that it “unwound a disgusting amount of hair from the shower drain.”

A shopper, who’s struggled with back pain for years, explained that they had tried many cleaning devices to no avail. Then, they opted for this scrubber, writing that it has “plenty of power” and adding: “My bathtub and shower have never looked so good! Used some Bar Keepers Friend with this scrubber and let it work its magic.” They finished off by enthusing, “I’m so impressed and very happy.”

Head to Amazon to get the HattyRoom Electric Spin Scrubber while it’s just $50.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

