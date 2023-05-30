'Hatfields & McCoys' Star Matt Barr Is Married: Inside the Three-Day Wedding in Mexico (Exclusive)

The 39-year-old actor married Kylie Duff, an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, in a beachside wedding ceremony in April

By Emily Strohm
Published on May 30, 2023 12:56 PM
Kylie and Matt Barr Wedding
Photo:

Yessica Cruz | @yessicacruzw

Matt Barr is a newlywed! 

The Hatfields & McCoys star, 39, married Kylie Duff, an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley in April during a three-day wedding celebration at the Rosewood Mayakoba in Mexico.  

The beach location has special meaning for the couple, who first met during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 

 At the time, Duff was turning 35 so her family organized a video compilation of well wishes since they couldn’t celebrate in person. In an effort to inject a bit of comedy, Duff’s aunt secretly submitted a video message from the actor, who is the son of her longtime friend.

Kylie and Matt Barr Wedding

Yessica Cruz | @yessicacruzw

Despite never meeting Duff, Barr, who most recently appeared in Walker: Independence, was game and recorded a funny message. The attraction was instant. 

Six weeks later, the duo met in person on Nantucket island.

“There he was, the guy from the video,” Duff tells PEOPLE. “He walked into the living room, it was a beautiful summer Friday, the very day I was due to begin some time off. I remember he moved toward me, flashed the kindest smile, I swear this all occurred in slow motion, and in a moment that clearly warranted a big welcoming hug, all I could muster instead was an overly professional handshake.”

Kylie and Matt Barr Wedding

Yessica Cruz | @yessicacruzw

The couple later took their first trip to the Rosewood together. Their three day getaway quickly became six and in November of 2021, Matt proposed on Mnemba Island, of the north-eastern coast of Zanzibar. 

While planning their nuptials, the pair enlisted Barr’s cousin Emily Campbell, founder of the luxury event planning company, Gobella to create the perfect destination wedding where they could “introduce the place we love, to the people we love.”

Weekend wedding festivities kicked off with welcome drinks and featured Mayan fire dancers. “It was important to set a tone of energy, warmth and authenticity,” says the pair. “We wanted guests to feel immediately like they had been transported.” 

Kylie and Matt Barr Wedding

Yessica Cruz | @yessicacruzw

The rehearsal dinner took place under the stars in the Rosewood Le Cieba garden. A tequila bar specially requested by the groom, was situated next to local musicians performing Mariachi while Barr’s father and Duff’s older brother gave speeches. 

For her walk down the aisle, Duff chose a custom Cuccinelli Shaheen design, which featured custom gold and bronze beading and a woven constellation map of their sun signs and wedding date.  For the afterparty, the bride changed into another custom piece Leal Decarret. 

“I wanted something I could hit the dance floor in and walk through the sand in,” she says. 

Barr wore a bespoke, earth tone linen suit by New York based atelier, Michael Andrews.

Kylie and Matt Barr Wedding

Yessica Cruz | @yessicacruzw

On their big day, the couple spent the early part of the day sharing coffee, as they do each day.  

“We left ourselves time to hit the beach to see our friends and family before the preparation began,” adds the pair who chose to forgo a traditional bridal party and instead had their younger siblings and their nieces and nephews participate in the processional.” 

After the ceremony, which was officiated by the Barr’s younger brother, guests were whisked away to the reception where the 11-piece Walton Stout band played during an elegant cocktail hour before turning it up for the dance party. 

Kylie and Matt Barr Wedding

Yessica Cruz | @yessicacruzw

“They put on a hell of a show,” says Barr.  “It could not have been more fiery, more sweaty or more fun than it was.”




Related Articles
Xavier Prather Shares Moment He Proposed to Girlfriend Kenzie Hansen
'Big Brother' Winner Xavier Prather Engaged to Kenzie Hansen! See His Proposal — and Her Diamond Ring
southerland wedding credit Raegan Buckley Photography
Southerland's Matt Chase Marries Abbie Beineman in Cancun — See the Wedding Photos (Exclusive)
Clare Crawley Reveals Why Her Mom Was Not Present During Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley Reveals Why Her Mom Was Not Present at Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal the Meaning Behind Their Wedding Tattoos: 'It's So Meaningful'
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Reveal What Their Wedding Tattoos Say and Where They Are
90 day fiance Gabe & Isabel
'90 Day': Gabe's Sister Skipped His Wedding After 'Bawling My Eyes Out' About Their Sibling Spat
Morgan Simianer's wedding
'Cheer' Star Morgan Simianer Is Married! Inside the 'Timeless' Texas Wedding Ceremony (Exclusive)
Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig, who played Cady Heron and Aaron Samuels in the Tony-nominated musical married on May 22 at the Bowery Hotel
Stars of Broadway’s 'Mean Girls' Are Married: Inside the Wedding— with Champagne and Pizza— in New York City!
Camryn Bynum Wedding
Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum Marries in 'Intimate' Beachside Ceremony in the Philippines (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (L) and actress Sarah Hyland attend the Lakers Casino Night fundraiser benefiting the Lakers Youth Foundation at Club Nokia on March 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/WireImage)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Jokes About the 'Pressure' of Officiating Sarah Hyland's Wedding: 'You Can't Say No'
Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas attend the "Hillary" New York Premiere
Marlo Thomas Says ‘Love, Listening and Lust’ Keeps Her 43-Year Marriage to Phil Donahue Strong (Exclusive)
Zeeko Zaki from FBI proposes to his girlfriend Renee Monaco
’FBI’ Star Zeeko Zaki Proposes to Girlfriend Renee Monaco During Getaway to Morocco — See the Ring
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, from the film Seriously Red, pose at the Variety Studio at SXSW 2022 at JW Marriott Austin on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Rose Byrne 'Definitely' Plans to Marry Partner Bobby Cannavale: 'We'll Get Around to It' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOgmvcuUo9/?hl=en Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Marries Fiance
Alan Jackson's Daughter Mattie Marries Connor Smith 4 Years After Death of First Husband
Sean Hayes (L) and Scott Icenogle attend the 12th Annual Outfest Legacy Awards at Vibiana on October 23, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sean Hayes' Husband? All About Scott Icenogle
Jane Slagsvol and Jimmy Buffett attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Who Is Jimmy Buffett's Wife? All About Jane Slagsvol
Chrishell Stause G Flip Wedding
G Flip Says Marrying Chrishell Stause Was 'The Best Day of My Life' (Exclusive)