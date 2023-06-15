Harvard Medical School Morgue Manager Accused of Stealing and Selling Human Remains: 'Some Crimes Defy Understanding'

Prosecutors allege that Cedric Lodge, former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue, stole and sold human remains for profit

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on June 15, 2023 06:03AM EDT
Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Photo:

File: Sergi Reboredo/VWPics/AP

Seven people have been indicted on charges stemming from an alleged "network of individuals" that stole and sold off human remains at Harvard Medical School’s morgue, according to a news release. 

Cedric Lodge, the morgue's former manager, has been charged with conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods, according to a joint statement from George Q. Daley, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University, and Edward M. Hundert, the dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School (HMS). 

Lodge’s wife, Denise Lodge, 63, has also been indicted on the same charges, along with Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and Mathew Lampi, according to a press release from the Middle District of Pennsylvania U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jeremy Pauley, 41, is accused of purchasing and then reselling the stolen remains, per the press release. Candace Chapman Scott was also indicted in Little Rock, Arkansas, and has been accused of selling and stealing body parts from a mortuary and crematorium, per CBS News

Cedric, 55, was accused of opening the morgue to buyers who would shop for human remains, in addition to allegedly stealing body parts from cadavers before they were due to be cremated and selling and shipping them to buyers, per NBC Boston. The illegal operation ran “in or about 2018 through on or about August 16, 2022,” according to the statement from Harvard

Lodge was fired on May 6, and “investigators believe that Lodge acted without the knowledge or cooperation of anyone else at HMS or Harvard,” the statement from Harvard read.

His name has since been removed from Harvard Medical School's website, which previously stated that he joined the school's Anatomical Gift Program in the fall of 1995 and maintained “the anatomical morgue and teaching labs while working closely with HMS faculty and students," NBC Boston reports. 

According to the prosecution, Taylor, 46, paid the Lodges over $37,000 for human remains from 2018 to 2021. He allegedly sent Denise "$200 with a memo that read 'braiiiiiins,'" and $1,000 with a memo that read “head number 7,” as the prosecution outlined, per The New York Times

Maclean, 44, who owns a store called Kat's Creepy Creations in Peabody, Mass., is accused of storing remains at her storefront and selling them, according to The Times.

In June or July of 2021, Maclean is accused of sending human skin to Pauley to tan it to create leather, according to the report.

Pauley allegedly sold human remains to Lampi, according to The New York Times, and allegedly exchanged more than $100,000 in online payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

Lodge, his wife Denise, Maclean, Taylor, Lampi, and Pauley could face up to 15 years in prison for the charges, according to prosecutors.

Taylor’s attorney Christopher R. Opiel declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE on Wednesday. Scott’s attorney George Morledge, IV, was not immediately available for comment. 

"We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others,” Daley and Hundert wrote in the statement from Harvard. “The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research.”

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam called the crime "particularly egregious."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases. 

"Some crimes defy understanding," U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said in a statement. "The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human."

Related Articles
A South Greensburg woman is charged with aiding suicide, stemming from the death of a former boyfriend whom she is accused of urging to take his own life in repeated harassing messages.
Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Aiding Estranged Boyfriend's Suicide
A+E 60 Days In
Going Undercover in a Jail on '60 Days In': 'I Never Want to Go Back' (Exclusive)
Ajike Owens and suspect Susan Lorincz
Fla. Mom Ajike Owens' Kids Feel Guilt Over Her Death After Neighbor Killed Her, Grandmother Says
Memorial Fund for Madison Faltisco
New York Woman Killed in Hit-And-Run by Suspected Drunk Driver She Refused to Ride With Earlier
Clare Bailey
UK Woman Sentenced After Trying to Kill Her Ex's Wife with a Knife She Hid in a Bouquet of Flowers
Natalie Martin
Recent High School Graduate Killed by Ex-Boyfriend During Senior Trip, Police Say: 'We're Hurting'
Thomas Wilson Alexander
Girl, 9, Calls Grandma Before Stepdad Allegedly Kills Her Mom in Front of Her
fentanyl test strip
2-Year-Old Toddler Found During Drug Bust in North Carolina Tests Positive for Fentanyl
dillon dooling teen gets stabbed day after graduation
Authorities Searching for Answers After California Teen Is Killed the Day After Graduating High School
codi bigsby
Va. Father Indicted on Murder Charge in Death of Missing 4-Year-Old Son
Ajike Owens, Black Florida mother who was killed after knocking on neighbors door
Fla. Neighbor Accused of Killing Ajike Owens Said She Felt 'Threatened' by Children Before Police Arrived
Krista Schindley, who was arrested May 12 alongside her husband, Tyler Schindley and son Ethan Washburn
Stepbrother and Parents Charged with Child Abuse After 10-Year-Old Who Weighed 36 Pounds Was Found Alone
Qualin Campbell
Man Was Killed After Texting He'd Been Taken Hostage in His Car — But Nobody Knows How Killer Entered Vehicle
One Person Reportedly Dead in Washington State Movie Theater Shooting
Teen Reportedly Killed in Washington State Movie Theater Shooting
Isaiah Cobb
N.J. Husband Kills Wife’s Boyfriend, then Himself in Murder-Suicide that Left Wife Injured
Kouri and Eric Richins
New Details Emerge About Utah Mom Who Wrote a Children's Book on Grief After Allegedly Killing Her Husband