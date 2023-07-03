Activists Challenge Harvard Legacy Admissions After Affirmative Action Ruling: 'Not a Measure of Merit'

With the Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action policies, legal activists requested the Education Department rethink alumni and donor consideration

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 3, 2023 09:53PM EDT
Harvard University
Harvard Admissions. Photo:

Getty

Three Boston-area legal groups are demanding Harvard stop practicing legacy admissions. 

Following Thursday’s landmark Supreme Court decision which effectively overturned the use of affirmative action in the college admission process, activists are taking action. In a complaint, three legal groups are requesting the Department of Education review Harvard's legacy admissions practices, according to the New York Times

In the complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of Chica Project, African Community Economic Development of New England and Greater Boston Latino Network, the groups argued that legacy admissions unfairly prioritizes students with familial connections to the university. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Black, Hispanic and Asian applicants are discriminated against in favor of White students with alumni or donor affiliations, the outlet reported. 

“This preferential treatment has nothing to do with an applicant’s merit. Instead, it is an unfair and unearned benefit that is conferred solely based on the family that the applicant is born into,” Lawyers for Civil Rights said in a news release, according to CNN. “This custom, pattern, and practice is exclusionary and discriminatory. It severely disadvantages and harms applicants of color.”

The NAACP has also joined the effort asking more than 1,500 colleges and universities to end legacy admissions, according to the Associated Press.

“Your family’s last name and the size of your bank account are not a measure of merit, and should have no bearing on the college admissions process,” Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, told the New York Times

President Biden has publicly supported a reconsideration of legacy admissions, announcing that he would ask the Department of Education to look into “practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity.”

Harvard declined to comment on the complaint when reached by PEOPLE on Monday.

But, in a prepared statement, the university said "Last week, the University reaffirmed its commitment to the fundamental principle that deep and transformative teaching, learning, and research depend upon a community comprising people of many backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences.”

The statement continued: “As we said, in the weeks and months ahead, the University will determine how to preserve our essential values, consistent with the Court’s new precedent.”

The complaint comes just days after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling, overturning decades-long precedent affirming the role of race-conscious admissions. After hearing arguments in a pair of cases, including from Harvard themselves, the Court ruled that any consideration of race in the admissions process violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution. 

“While this Court has recognized a 'tradition of giving a degree of deference to a university’s academic decisions,' it has made clear that deference must exist 'within constitutionally prescribed limits,'” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. “[The universities] have failed to present an exceedingly persuasive justification for separating students on the basis of race that is measurable and concrete enough to permit judicial review, as the Equal Protection Clause requires.”

Many public figures have come out in opposition to the Court’s ruling, including Charles Barkley, 60. The basketball legend pledged to rewrite his will, leaving $5 million to his alma mater Auburn University, exclusively earmarked for scholarships for Black students.

Related Articles
Michael Imperioli attends the opening night of the play "Straight Line Crazy" at The Shed on October 26, 2022
Michael Imperioli Forbid 'Bigots and Homophobes' from Watching His Projects in Wake of Supreme Court Rulings
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major address in Chicago today to outline the theory and practice of Bidenomics.
President Joe Biden Announces New Plan of Action to Aid with Student Debt Relief
US President Joe Biden speaks on recent mass shootings in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden urged Congress to pass gun control legislation in a prime-time address as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates a possible agreement following a string of high-profile shootings.
The White House Has a Message for Voters as Student Debt Relief Is Blocked: 'Republicans Are Responsible'
Jesse Watters hosts
Who Is Jesse Watters? All About the Fox Host Replacing Tucker Carlson in the 8 O'Clock Hour
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor joins other members of the Supreme Court
Sonia Sotomayor Pens Stunning Rebuke of Supreme Court's Discrimination Ruling: 'Today, the Court Shrinks'
Lorie Smith, owner of 303 Creative, poses at her studio in Littleton, United States
The Bizarre — and Hypothetical — Case That Sparked the Supreme Court's Regressive LGBTQ+ Discrimination Ruling
Barack Obama Michelle Obama
Jan. 6 Rioter Arrested After Allegedly Charging Toward the Obamas' D.C. Home with Weapons: Report
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
DeSantis Says He Would Abolish 4 Federal Agencies as President, Including Education Department and IRS
Landmark-SCOTUS-Ruling-Strips-Upholds-Affirmative-Action-Policies-on-College-Campuses-062923-1-b792a74ba22240048b3093ea8741c1c8.jpg - tout
Landmark Supreme Court Ruling Effectively Eliminates Affirmative Action on College Campuses
Protesters jockey for position as they gather in front of the Supreme Court
Supreme Court Closes Out Pride Month with Major Blow to LGBTQ+ Rights, Opening Door for Broader Discrimination
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Biden will deliver what the White House is calling a major address in Chicago today to outline the theory and practice of Bidenomics.
President Biden Has Begun Using a CPAP Machine for Sleep Apnea
Donald and Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump Allegedly Commented on Ivanka’s Breasts, Backside & 'What It Might Be Like to Have Sex with Her’
City Council candidate Dr. Yusef Salaam is pictured while being interviewed in Harlem
Yusef Salaam, Member of the 'Exonerated Five,' Is on Track to Represent Harlem on N.Y.C. Council
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Chris Christie Calls Trump ‘the Cheapest S.O.B.’ After Reports Hint at Campaign Donations Covering Legal Fees
Minnesota Republican Eric Lucero
Minn. Lawmaker with History of Making False, Anti-LGBTQ+ Claims Is Now Blaming Global Warming on Pride Month
E. Jean Carroll's trial against Donald
Donald Trump Is Now Suing E. Jean Carroll for Defamation, After Jury Recently Concluded That He Defamed Her