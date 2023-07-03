Three Boston-area legal groups are demanding Harvard stop practicing legacy admissions.

Following Thursday’s landmark Supreme Court decision which effectively overturned the use of affirmative action in the college admission process, activists are taking action. In a complaint, three legal groups are requesting the Department of Education review Harvard's legacy admissions practices, according to the New York Times.

In the complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of Chica Project, African Community Economic Development of New England and Greater Boston Latino Network, the groups argued that legacy admissions unfairly prioritizes students with familial connections to the university. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Black, Hispanic and Asian applicants are discriminated against in favor of White students with alumni or donor affiliations, the outlet reported.

“This preferential treatment has nothing to do with an applicant’s merit. Instead, it is an unfair and unearned benefit that is conferred solely based on the family that the applicant is born into,” Lawyers for Civil Rights said in a news release, according to CNN. “This custom, pattern, and practice is exclusionary and discriminatory. It severely disadvantages and harms applicants of color.”

The NAACP has also joined the effort asking more than 1,500 colleges and universities to end legacy admissions, according to the Associated Press.

“Your family’s last name and the size of your bank account are not a measure of merit, and should have no bearing on the college admissions process,” Ivan Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, told the New York Times.

President Biden has publicly supported a reconsideration of legacy admissions, announcing that he would ask the Department of Education to look into “practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity.”

Harvard declined to comment on the complaint when reached by PEOPLE on Monday.

But, in a prepared statement, the university said "Last week, the University reaffirmed its commitment to the fundamental principle that deep and transformative teaching, learning, and research depend upon a community comprising people of many backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences.”

The statement continued: “As we said, in the weeks and months ahead, the University will determine how to preserve our essential values, consistent with the Court’s new precedent.”

The complaint comes just days after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling, overturning decades-long precedent affirming the role of race-conscious admissions. After hearing arguments in a pair of cases, including from Harvard themselves, the Court ruled that any consideration of race in the admissions process violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution.

“While this Court has recognized a 'tradition of giving a degree of deference to a university’s academic decisions,' it has made clear that deference must exist 'within constitutionally prescribed limits,'” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. “[The universities] have failed to present an exceedingly persuasive justification for separating students on the basis of race that is measurable and concrete enough to permit judicial review, as the Equal Protection Clause requires.”

Many public figures have come out in opposition to the Court’s ruling, including Charles Barkley, 60. The basketball legend pledged to rewrite his will, leaving $5 million to his alma mater Auburn University, exclusively earmarked for scholarships for Black students.