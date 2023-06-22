Harry Styles Halts Concert to Let Pregnant Fan Use the Bathroom — and Later Helps Choose Her Baby's Name

Harry Styles is not only a talented singer, but a caring one as well.

The 29-year-old musician stopped his concert in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday night to let a pregnant fan named Sian go to the restroom, and later helped her choose a name for her baby.

The sweet interaction was captured in a viral TikTok video during Styles' Love on Tour show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. In the video, Sian can be seen asking Styles from the crowd to help her name her baby.

“That’s a lot of pressure, Sian. You don’t really want me to name it?” the "Matilda" singer initially replied. “This could be quite fun though, couldn’t it? What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be?”

Before he could answer, however, Sian confessed that she needed to use the bathroom, and Styles told her to proceed while promising to stall the show for her. “I’m going to do this for one time. If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall,” he said. “Sian, you won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing.”

While Sian was away, Styles entertained the audience by reading their signs and chatting. When Sian returned, he cheered for her and resumed the name game, where she gave him four options: Stevie, Rafe, Harley and Caleb.

The “Two Ghosts” singer then asked the crowd to vote by cheering for their favorite name. The applause ultimately went to Caleb, and Styles declared that the baby’s name was decided.

Harry Styles at his Cardiff concert. BACKGRID

Fans were touched by Styles’ kindness and humor in the comments section of the TikTok video.

“He is always [so] gentle and kind with pregnant women. So sweet and understanding,” one fan wrote.

“How can one person be so frickin awesome,” another added.

A third admirer said: “THE WAY HE STALLED ALL FOR HER OUT OF THOUSSSANDSSS OF PEOPLE THIS IS THE MAN I LOVE."

Styles is known for his interactions with fans onstage. Reina Lafantaisie — a superfan who handed him the album of the year trophy at the 2023 Grammys earlier this year — recently shared on Instagram that Styles asked her to join him backstage after his show in Coventry, England.

The self-proclaimed "Grammy Granny” shared photos of herself and friends posing with the former One Direction member on a couch backstage at the time. "Good morning to all the beautiful and loving Harries I met last night at his concert!" she captioned the photo, greeting Styles' supporters.

"You were all so beautiful and friendly and kind as I am sure all of you reading this are. So proud to be part of your world," Lafantaisie continued. "Now, imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk in towards me singing the song 'Reunited and It Feels So Good' by Peaches and Herb while giving me a hug. He is the most caring humble and down-to-earth person and such a great sense of humour. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room ! I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind."

Lafantaisie, who wore an "I gave Harry Styles a Grammy" T-shirt, added: "Let’s all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his Fans. getting ready for our next concert this evening. My cup is spilling over."

