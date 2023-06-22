Harry Styles Halts Concert to Let Pregnant Fan Use the Bathroom — and Later Helps Choose Her Baby's Name

“How can one person be so frickin awesome,” one fan wrote on TikTok

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 22, 2023 11:06AM EDT
*EXCLUSIVE* - Harry Styles at his Cardiff concert
Harry Styles singing at his Cardiff concert. Photo:

BACKGRID

Harry Styles is not only a talented singer, but a caring one as well.

The 29-year-old musician stopped his concert in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday night to let a pregnant fan named Sian go to the restroom, and later helped her choose a name for her baby.

The sweet interaction was captured in a viral TikTok video during Styles' Love on Tour show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. In the video, Sian can be seen asking Styles from the crowd to help her name her baby.

“That’s a lot of pressure, Sian. You don’t really want me to name it?” the "Matilda" singer initially replied. “This could be quite fun though, couldn’t it? What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be?”

Before he could answer, however, Sian confessed that she needed to use the bathroom, and Styles told her to proceed while promising to stall the show for her. “I’m going to do this for one time. If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall,” he said. “Sian, you won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing.”

While Sian was away, Styles entertained the audience by reading their signs and chatting. When Sian returned, he cheered for her and resumed the name game, where she gave him four options: Stevie, Rafe, Harley and Caleb.

The “Two Ghosts” singer then asked the crowd to vote by cheering for their favorite name. The applause ultimately went to Caleb, and Styles declared that the baby’s name was decided. 

*EXCLUSIVE* - Harry Styles at his Cardiff concert
Harry Styles at his Cardiff concert.

BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Fans were touched by Styles’ kindness and humor in the comments section of the TikTok video.

“He is always [so] gentle and kind with pregnant women. So sweet and understanding,” one fan wrote.

“How can one person be so frickin awesome,” another added.

A third admirer said: “THE WAY HE STALLED ALL FOR HER OUT OF THOUSSSANDSSS OF PEOPLE  THIS IS THE MAN I LOVE."

Styles is known for his interactions with fans onstage. Reina Lafantaisie — a superfan who handed him the album of the year trophy at the 2023 Grammys earlier this year — recently shared on Instagram that Styles asked her to join him backstage after his show in Coventry, England.

The self-proclaimed "Grammy Granny” shared photos of herself and friends posing with the former One Direction member on a couch backstage at the time. "Good morning to all the beautiful and loving Harries I met last night at his concert!" she captioned the photo, greeting Styles' supporters.

"You were all so beautiful and friendly and kind as I am sure all of you reading this are. So proud to be part of your world," Lafantaisie continued. "Now, imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk in towards me singing the song 'Reunited and It Feels So Good' by Peaches and Herb while giving me a hug. He is the most caring humble and down-to-earth person and such a great sense of humour. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room ! I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind."

Lafantaisie, who wore an "I gave Harry Styles a Grammy" T-shirt, added: "Let’s all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his Fans. getting ready for our next concert this evening. My cup is spilling over."

Related Articles
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Invites Grandma Who Gave Him AOTY Grammy Backstage After UK Concert: 'He Is So Kind'
Phoebe Bridgers, Keith Urban & Bo Burnham
Keith Urban Is 'Sorry' for Posting Clip of Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Kissing at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
ben harper and harry styles
Ben Harper Says He 'Grew Creatively' After Working with Harry Styles: 'It Was a Singing Lesson' (Exclusive)
SZA FOR ELLE JUNE/JULY 2023 MUSIC ISSUE
SZA Says Her Ex's Dad Texted Her After She Called Him Out at Concert for Blocking Her
Myke Wright and Lizzo
Lizzo Tells Fans to Hold Up Photos of Boyfriend Myke Wright at Her Shows — Not Chris Evans: He's 'Not My Man'
North West Katy Perry. https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
North West Joins Katy Perry on Stage in Vegas as Proud Mom Kim Kardashian Watches from Audience
Harry just premiered a new video for 'Satellite'
Harry Styles Gives a Robot a Love Story in New Music Video for 'Satellite': Watch
Morgane Stapleton and Chris Stapleton attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton's Relationship Timeline
04/17/2023 EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift flashes a smile while stepping out in New York City. The newly single pop star headed out for a night on the town during a few days off from her tour. Taylor wore a brown short sleeve top, jeans, and boots from The Row. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Taylor Swift Steps Out in New York After Subtly Confirming to Fans She's 'OK' in Viral Tour Clip
LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
Katy Perry Gets Booed on 'American Idol' for the First Time After Criticizing Contestant's Performance
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Watch Harry Styles Chat with Young Fan Attending Her First Concert: 'Much Better Than Daycare!'
COVENTRY, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on stage during Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Harry Styles Helps Fan Propose to His Girlfriend at Show by Giving Him the Mic for a Singalong
Perth, AUSTRALIA - Harry Styles kicked off his Aussie tour with a sold out show at Perth's HBF Park. Harry played to over 20 thousand fans at the outdoor arena. Pictured: Harry Styles BACKGRID USA 20 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Harry Styles Drinks from a Shoe — a 'Shoey' — at Australia Concert: 'I Feel Like a Different Person'
Harry Styles
Harry Styles' Dating History: From Kendall Jenner to Olivia Wilde
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' Relationship: A Look Back
All About Taylor Swift's Opening Acts For Her Eras Tour
All About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Opening Acts