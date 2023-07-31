Harry Styles Shows Off His Tattoos on Yacht Trip – Including ‘Olivia’ Ink on His Leg

The singer — who previously dated Olivia Wilde — was recently photographed with an "Olivia" tattoo on his thigh

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Updated on July 31, 2023 02:58PM EDT
Updated on July 31, 2023 02:58PM EDT
Harry Styles was spotted in the glorious Italian sunshine with a few celebrity friends out in Bolsena.
Photo:

Harry Styles’ impressive collection of tattoos is enough to get people talking. However, the latest of his tattoos to be photographed has fans going ... Wilde.

On Friday, the “As it Was” singer, 29, was photographed in Bolsena, Italy, hanging out on a yacht with friends James Corden and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski. 

In one of the photos obtained by Page Six, Styles was seen topless and wearing short green swim trunks that showcased a leg tattoo that seemingly reads “Olivia.”

Many online continued to speculate that the scripted body art is dedicated to director-actress and Styles’ ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 39. 

The Don’t Worry Darling costars first met in September 2020 on the set of their film and stepped out as a couple in January 2021 when they attended a wedding together. Their romance came following Wilde’s longterm relationship with Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two kids

Although Styles and Wilde amicably called it quits in November of 2022, Styles social media fan accounts point out that it’s possible the Grammy winner got the "Olivia" tattoo while he and Wilde were still a pair. It just so happens that now, it’s become more visible. 

In fact in May 2022, a Twitter user shared photos of Styles filming his just-released “Daylight” music video, where the “Olivia” tattoo on his thigh peeked out from under his shorts. 

For those who don’t see the tattoo as a tribute to the actress, the "Olivia" tattoo could also be considered a reference to a One Direction song of the same name, featured on the band’s 2015 album Made in the A.M.  

harry styles, olivia wilde
Wilde and Styles remain in a “good place," sources told PEOPLE after their split.

"She's focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason," an insider told PEOPLE of Wilde. "She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever. Plus, she's got many different directing projects in the works."

Meanwhile, Styles just wrapped his two-year Love on Tour.

