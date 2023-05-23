Reunited, and it feels so good!

On Tuesday, Harry Styles superfan Reina Lafantaisie — who presented the "As It Was" singer-songwriter with his album of the year award at the 2023 Grammys — revealed on Instagram that he invited her backstage after his Coventry, England concert on Monday.

The fan, who refers to herself as the "Grammy Granny," shared photos of herself and friends posing with the former One Direction member on a couch backstage and wrote about the interaction in the post's caption. "Good morning to all the beautiful and loving Harries I met last night at his concert!" she began the note, greeting Styles' supporters.

"You were all so beautiful and friendly and kind as I am sure all of you reading this are. So proud to be part of your world," continued Lafantaisie, who wore a t-shirt printed with the phrase, "I gave Harry Styles a Grammy."

"Now, imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk in towards me singing the song 'Reunited and It Feels So Good' by Peaches and Herb while giving me a hug," she wrote.

"He is the most caring humble and down-to-earth person and such a great sense of humour," she said of Styles, 29. "His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room ! I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind."

Lafantaisie added, "Let’s all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his Fans. getting ready for our next concert this evening. My cup is spilling over."

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, fans of each album of the year nominee spoke about their respective favorite artists throughout the ceremony. When it came time to present the award, they each stood on stage — and host Trevor Noah had Lafantaisie read out Styles' name and hand him the gramophone trophy.

Harry Styles. Kevin Winter/Getty

The "Late Night Talking" hitmaker walked to the stage to accept the award, stopping to hug Lafantaisie before delivering his speech. After Styles spoke, he gave her a fist bump.

Last month, the musician appeared on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden and chatted about the idea of a possible One Direction reunion as he, Will Ferrell and James Corden played one last round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

"I feel it's not a yes or no question," said Styles on the recurring Late Late Show segment that gives guests the option of answering a probing question about their lives or eating a gross food concoction.

"I would never say never to that," he added. "If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don't see why we wouldn't."

"I take that as a yes!" Corden then exclaimed with a laugh.

