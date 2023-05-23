Harry Styles Invites Grandma Who Gave Him AOTY Grammy Backstage After UK Concert: 'He Is So Kind'

"He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour," wrote Reina Lafantaisie on Instagram

By
Published on May 23, 2023 05:35 PM
Harry Styles
Harry Styles, Reina Lafantaisie and Trevor Noah. Photo:

Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty

Reunited, and it feels so good!

On Tuesday, Harry Styles superfan Reina Lafantaisie — who presented the "As It Was" singer-songwriter with his album of the year award at the 2023 Grammys — revealed on Instagram that he invited her backstage after his Coventry, England concert on Monday.

The fan, who refers to herself as the "Grammy Granny," shared photos of herself and friends posing with the former One Direction member on a couch backstage and wrote about the interaction in the post's caption. "Good morning to all the beautiful and loving Harries I met last night at his concert!" she began the note, greeting Styles' supporters.

"You were all so beautiful and friendly and kind as I am sure all of you reading this are. So proud to be part of your world," continued Lafantaisie, who wore a t-shirt printed with the phrase, "I gave Harry Styles a Grammy."

"Now, imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk in towards me singing the song 'Reunited and It Feels So Good' by Peaches and Herb while giving me a hug," she wrote.

"He is the most caring humble and down-to-earth person and such a great sense of humour," she said of Styles, 29. "His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room ! I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind."

Lafantaisie added, "Let’s all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his Fans. getting ready for our next concert this evening. My cup is spilling over."

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, fans of each album of the year nominee spoke about their respective favorite artists throughout the ceremony. When it came time to present the award, they each stood on stage — and host Trevor Noah had Lafantaisie read out Styles' name and hand him the gramophone trophy.

Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for âHarry's Houseâ onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Styles. Kevin Winter/Getty

The "Late Night Talking" hitmaker walked to the stage to accept the award, stopping to hug Lafantaisie before delivering his speech. After Styles spoke, he gave her a fist bump.

Last month, the musician appeared on the final episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden and chatted about the idea of a possible One Direction reunion as he, Will Ferrell and James Corden played one last round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

"I feel it's not a yes or no question," said Styles on the recurring Late Late Show segment that gives guests the option of answering a probing question about their lives or eating a gross food concoction.

"I would never say never to that," he added. "If there was a time where we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don't see why we wouldn't."

"I take that as a yes!" Corden then exclaimed with a laugh.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift (L) and Stevie Nicks perform onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
Stevie Nicks Reveals the Taylor Swift Song That Helped Her Grieve Late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac
LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Combs and DJ Khaled arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022
Watch Diddy and DJ Khaled Go Golfing as They Talk Diddy Direct: 'We the Best' (Exclusive)
Joe Jonas Admits He Was âSo Jealousâ When Brother Nick Secured Role on The Voice: âI Cried My Eyes Outâ
Joe Jonas Admits He Was 'So Jealous' When Nick Was Hired on 'The Voice': 'I Cried My Eyes Out'
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 20: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
See the Epic Photos From Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Rain Shows
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would 'Love to See' Destiny's Child Reunite
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
G Flip and Chrishell Stause Tattooed Their Wedding Vows: 'It Was Just So Us,' Reveals Singer (Exclusive)
Stevie Nicks
The True Story Behind Stevie Nicks' Heartbreaking Fleetwood Mac Song 'Landslide'
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky Lectures Club-Goers to 'Act Like Gentlemen' After They Fought in Front of Pregnant Rihanna
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Maluma Announces 'Ambitious' U.S. Arena Shows and Promises Fans an 'Exhilarating Experience'
IAM TONGI
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Jokes His Family Keeps Him Humble: 'They Don't Only Cheer for Me'
Behind the scenes of Maroon 5's new music video
Adam Levine Says Maroon 5's 'Middle Ground' Music Video Is 'Heartfelt and Honest' (Exclusive)
Recording artists Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Nick Jonas attend the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Jonas Recalls the 'Really Tragic' ACMs Performance with Kelsea Ballerini That Sent Him to Therapy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsjOlXaOdez/ Verified My boyfriend. 3h
Jessica Biel Calls Husband of 10 Years Justin Timberlake Her 'Boyfriend' in Ongoing Joke — See Why!
The Voice - Season 23
Niall Horan Announces The Show Live on Tour 2024 — His First Headline Run in 6 Years: See the Dates
Alabama Barker
Alabama Barker Defends Herself Against Rap Video Backlash: 'I've Been Influenced by Rap My Entire Upbringing'
IAM TONGI, JAMES BLUNT
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi and James Blunt's Duet of 'Monsters' Brings Katy Perry, Jelly Roll to Tears