Harry Styles Relaxes on Italian Getaway with James Corden and Victoria's Secret Model Jacquelyn Jablonski

Harry Styles is soaking up the daylight!

The “As It Was” singer, 29, spent Friday boating with a group who included longtime friend James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, his sister Gemma Styles and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski.

Styles was seen in photos steering the boat around Lake Bolsena, basking in the sun and finding picturesque spots to stop, chat and enjoy the beautiful Italian summer.

The Fine Line musician swapped his extravagant onstage outfits for simple green swim trunks, which he scrunched up while enjoying the sunny day. He paired the shorts with his signature gold necklaces and chunky black sunglasses with rose-colored lenses.

He also wore a breezy cream-colored button-up shirt, which he later shed to go shirtless, showcasing his toned physique — and impressive tattoo collection — when he wasn’t behind the wheel.

Harry Styles performing at the first show of Love on Tour, which he wrapped up in Italy earlier this month after two years and over 160 shows. Anthony Pham/Getty

At other points, the “Daylight” singer swapped his shades for a baseball cap and a fuzzy pink bucket hat that said "daddy," which Corden, 44, also sported at different moments during the scenic lake day.

When Styles packed up to head ashore, he carried a beach bag from his beauty and clothing brand, Pleasing.

The Friday outing came a week after the former One Direction member wrapped up Love on Tour — after a nearly two-year run that spanned more than 160 shows — in Reggio Emilia, Italy, about a three-hour drive away from Lake Bolsena.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer commemorated the conclusion of the tour with a gratitude post on his Instagram Story.

"Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life," he wrote alongside a photograph of himself bowing on stage. "Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

He continued, "To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

Harry Styles thanks his fans on Instagram after playing the final show of Love on Tour. Harry Styles/Instagram

"Thank you for your time, your energy and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," the Harry’s House musician concluded. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Styles’ boating buddy and longtime pal Corden joined the audience of the “Sign of the Times” singer’s final Love on Tour show — a gesture that seemed all-too-fitting after the musician was there for him when he wrapped up his eight-year tenure as host of The Late Late Show With James Corden in April.

The former talk show host was spotted with his wife by several fans at the RCF Arena concert, where he cheered on Styles from both the VIP area and the crowd.

Harry Styles and longtime friend James Corden, who attended the final concert of Styles' Love on Tour. The Late Late Show with James Corden

In one fan-captured video, the comedian waved at fans in the crowd while opening act Wet Leg performed, while another video showed Corden in what appeared to be a VIP area chatting with Styles’ friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon.

Later in the show, Corden enthusiastically led fans in a mosh pit to a horn-heavy rendition of One Direction's hit track “Best Song Ever.”