Harry Styles Beat the U.K. Heatwave with a Shirtless Swim at Hampstead Heath

The singer was photographed in London on Saturday

By
Sadie Bell
sadie bell
Sadie Bell
Published on September 11, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Harry Styles shows off his rippling abs as he goes for a swim in the Hampstead duck ponds during the UK heatwave
Harry Styles swims at Hampstead Heath on Sept. 9, 2023.

MEGA

Harry Styles is enjoying “Daylight” in the best way possible in the midst of a heat wave. 

The former One Direction star, 29, was photographed going for a swim in London at the Hampstead Heath duck ponds. The singer was seen spending time at the public swimming holes on Saturday, as the U.K. recorded its hottest day of the year so far, as reported by Reuters.

The “As It Was” artist cooled down by sporting only a pair of short, forest green swim trunks. With just a chain around his neck, the English performer showed off his toned physique and tattoo-clad arms and chest, featuring ink of birds, a butterfly, ship, nails, Hebrew and other designs. 

The Grammy winner appears to be back home in London where he owns property in the suburban Hampstead Heath neighborhood, per Elle Decor, after vacationing earlier this summer

Upon his return to the U.K. in mid-August, Styles was photographed spending time with actress Taylor Russell. The singer-songwriter stepped out to support the Bones and All star at the opening night of her play The Effect at The National Theatre. At the event, the two were seen cozying up to one another and mingling with Styles’ longtime friend James Corden and his wife Julia Carey

In July and August, Styles spent time in Italy, where he reportedly owns property in the Civita di Bagnoregio area. The hitmaker broke out his green swim shorts while relaxing aboard a yacht with friends Corden,Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski and her boyfriend, his sister Gemma Styles and other pals. The “Watermelon Sugar” artist also took his holiday onto land, where he enjoyed time in Bagnoregio, Italy.

Styles took time off in the European locale after the final show of his two-year Love on Tour run wrapped up in Reggio Emilia, Italy in late July. At the time, he commemorated the end of the major tour with a thoughtful post on his Instagram Stories, calling it the “greatest experience” of his life. 

"Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure,” the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” singer wrote next to a photo of himself bowing to the audience. 

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he continued. "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

Styles concluded, "Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did. Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Love on Tour first kicked off in September 2021 and featured 173 total shows, making history as the fourth-highest-grossing concert series of all time. 

The rock star brought the tour across the globe, with over 5 million people attending. It even included runs of shows in cities such as Los Angeles, London and New York, where he played 20 sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, 18 dates at the Kia Forum and six nights at Wembley Stadium, respectively.

