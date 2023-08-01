Harry Styles Makes Fans' Jaws Drop as He Walks by in Italy

The "Watermelon Sugar" was spotted pounding the pavement in pink shorts with his personal trainer Brad Gould

By
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
Published on August 1, 2023 06:10PM EDT
Harry Styles Out jogging with his personal trainer Brad Gould, the former One Direction Star is put through his paces as he donned his pink shorts, pounding the streets of Bagnoregio, Italy.
Harry Styles and personal trainer Brad Gould. Photo:

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Two fans experienced the fine line of shock and surprise when they saw Harry Styles walking by.

On Thursday, the former One Direction star, 29, was pounding the pavement in Bagnoregio, Italy with his personal trainer Brad Gould when he passed by two fans whose jaws — literally — dropped when they saw it was the musician.

The fans were sitting at a restaurant when Styles strolled by in neon pink shorts and a navy long-sleeve shirt and baseball cap. Trailing behind him was Gould, a strength and conditioning coach who has helped Styles stay in shape during his tours.

Styles is said to own property in the Civita di Bagnoregio area — the small semi-abandoned village that is accessible only on foot via a pedestrian bridge.

The “As It Was” singer was also spotted in Bolsena, Italy on Friday, spending time on a yacht with friends James Corden and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski.

In one of the photos obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, Styles was seen topless and wearing short green swim trunks that featured a leg tattoo that seemingly reads “Olivia.”

Harry Styles Hit in Face Again By Object Thrown During Vienna ConcertÂ 
Harry Styles.

 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Many online continued to speculate that the scripted body art is dedicated to director-actress and Styles’ ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, 39. 

The Don’t Worry Darling costars first met in September 2020 on the set of their film and stepped out as a couple in January 2021 when they attended a wedding together. Their romance came following Wilde’s longterm relationship with Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two kids

Although Styles and Wilde amicably called it quits in November of 2022, Styles social media fan accounts noted that it’s possible the Grammy winner got the "Olivia" tattoo while he and Wilde were still together. Now, it just happens to be more visible.

Back in May 2022, a Twitter user shared photos of Styles filming his just-released “Daylight” music video, where the “Olivia” tattoo on his thigh peeked out from under his shorts. 

For those who don’t see the tattoo as a tribute to the actress, the "Olivia" tattoo could also be considered a reference to a One Direction song of the same name, featured on the band’s 2015 album Made in the A.M.  

Styles' latest jaunt in Italy stems from the singer wrapping up his two-year Love on Tour. He played his final show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22.

