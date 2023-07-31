Harry Styles' Record-Breaking Love on Tour Raises Over $6.5 Million for Charity

Harry Styles is paying it forward in a big way after millions of fans came out to support him during his record-breaking Love on Tour.

The "Daylight" singer, 29, raised and donated more than $6.5 million to a long list of charities and nonprofit organizations around the world, including Planned Parenthood, Save the Children, Black Minds, Choose Love, the Sydney Zoo and Every Town for Gun Safety, according to Sony Music.

Styles' concert series — which kicked off in September 2021 and spanned nearly three years and a staggering 173 shows — also made history by becoming the fourth-highest-grossing concert tour of all time. More than 5 million people attended the shows across the U.S., the U.K., South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Highlights of the tour include 20 sold-out nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden, 18 nights at Los Angeles' Kia Forum, six nights at London’s Wembley Stadium and a two-day headline slot at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Styles wrapped the final show of the tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 22 and commemorated the occasion in a post on his Instagram Story on July 24.

"Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life," he wrote alongside a photograph of himself bowing to an audience. "Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

Harry Styles posts a message to his fans at the end of Love on Tour. Harry Styles/Instagram

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he continued. "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Styles concluded. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Alongside his Instagram Story, Styles also shared a video on his feed that was intermingled with behind-the-scenes clips of himself on tour and videos of fans attending his shows.

"To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever," the former One Direction member captioned the post.

Amid Love on Tour, the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner enjoyed many other career highs. At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, he took home the coveted award for album of the year for Harry's House.

"This doesn't happen to people like me very often," Styles said after taking the stage to accept the award presented by host Trevor Noah and a lineup of fans. "This is so, so nice, thank you."

Before passing the mic to the producers of his third studio album, the One Direction alum also took time to express that he doesn't go into the studio thinking about whether he will win awards and added that "there's no such thing as best."

In addition, Styles' first single off Harry's House, "As It Was," spent 15 weeks on the top of the U.S. music charts. The infectious pop song also hit No. 1 in 32 other countries.