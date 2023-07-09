Harry Styles Hit in Face Again by Object Thrown During Vienna Concert

The One Direction alum is the latest musician to be hit (or nearly hit) with something while performing

By
Published on July 9, 2023 03:44PM EDT
Harry Styles performs at the 2023 BRIT Awards in Feburary. Photo:

 Dave J Hogan/Getty

Harry Styles is once again the latest artist to be pelted in the face by an object while performing — this time over the weekend in Vienna.

In a video shared by Pop Crave and initially posted by an attendee, the One Direction alum could be seen walking along his stage's catwalk Saturday night during the continuation of his Love on Tour shows, as he was smacked in the eye by a flying object.

Styles, wearing a green sequined outfit, quickly placed his hand over his face, paused as he crouched to the ground, and then continued walking up a flight of steps, as seen in another angle of the incident.

While the Grammy winner apparently ended up finishing the show all the way through encore closer "Kiwi," this was hardly the first time he has been a target for tossed items on tour.

Last month, Styles was hit by a bouquet of flowers at a show in Cardiff, Wales. And as Vanity Fair pointed out, he's also dealt with a string of other thrown objects throughout his career — including Skittles, a tampon and chicken nuggets (he dodged those and made light of the situation).

Harry Styles performs at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty

As for the Skittles, after he was hit with the candy last November at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, he immediately bent down and held his eye, seemingly out of pain, per audience videos. Following the show, Styles tuned into his percussionist Pauli Lovejoy's Instagram Live stream and commented, "See you tomorrow AVEC eye patch."

The Daylight singer's latest flying-object incident comes after stars including Bebe RexhaDrake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi and Pink have all endured concertgoers throwing objects toward them mid-performance.

Rexha, 33, was struck in the face while performing in New York City last month, when crowd member Nicolas Malvagna threw his phone in the middle of a song. The "I'm Good (Blue)" musician was knocked to the ground as a result, and the phone split her eyebrow and required stitches. 

The New York District Attorney's Office has since told PEOPLE that Malvagna was arrested and charged with two counts of third degree assault as well as second degree aggravated harassment, third degree attempted assault and second degree harassment. According to the criminal complaint, the attendee told police he was " trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

His lawyer, Todd Spodek, told PEOPLE in a statement at the time: "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms. Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rexha in any way."

Ballerini, meanwhile, was recently hit in the face by an object during a show in Boise, Idaho, and Pink reacted when a fan threw a bag containing their dead mother's ashes on her stage. According to a video of the moment shared on Twitter by an attendee, Pink responded by saying, "I don't know how I feel about this."

Earlier this month, Adele took some time out of her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas to address the latest safety concerns at concerts.

“Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" the "Hello" singer, 35, asked, according to a fan-filmed video, before joking: “I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

Charlie Puth shared similar thoughts on Twitter this month. "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are onstage must come to an end," Puth, 31, wrote. "It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music, I beg of you."

