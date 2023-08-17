Harry Styles' Former LA Home Sold for $6.7 Million by 'Selling Sunset' Star — See Inside! (Exclusive)

The Grammy winner's one-time home had previously hit the market in October for $7.955 million

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 06:04PM EDT
Harry Styles Former LA Home
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; The Oppenheim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

Harry's House has found a new owner!

Just weeks after Harry Styles marked the final show on his record-breaking two-year tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the singer's former Hollywood Hills home has sold for $6.7 million.

Harry Styles Former LA Home

The Oppengeim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

The gated 4,401-square-foot property boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms and was first purchased by the singer in 2016, according to the New York Post. Property records show the Grammy winner sold the home in July 2019 for just $6 million before it hit the market again for $7.955 million in October.

The home listing's agent, Emma Hernan of the Oppenheim Group and Netflix's Selling Sunset, confirmed the sale to PEOPLE Thursday, and shared in a statement that she is excited that the "rare gem" has found a new owner.

Emma Hernan at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

"This unique, one-of-a-kind home perched just above the Sunset Strip is on to its exciting next chapter," the statement read. "I am thrilled to close on this truly amazing property as it is such a rare gem in the world famous Hollywood Hills!” 

Hernan previously shared with PEOPLE that the home has "a flowing, functional floor plan that embraces easy California living with great outdoor space." She also said its location on "one of the most coveted pockets in L.A., nestled between the Bird Streets to the West and Sunset Plaza to the East," makes it a rare find.

Harry Styles Former LA Home

The Oppengeim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

According to its listing, the two-story property also features an impressive view of Los Angeles' downtown skyline that can be admired from various seating areas in the home's backyard, which are surrounded by a sparkling pool and a hot tub.

Its mature greenery makes it a perfect private oasis, filled with a home theater, gym, and private terrace for entertainment.

Harry Styles Former LA Home

The Oppengeim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

The views can also be enjoyed from inside the home, due to its high ceilings and walls of glass, which are surrounded by hardwood floors throughout and a fireplace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harry Styles Former LA Home

The Oppengeim Group/Daniel Dahler Photography

Its gourmet kitchen is equipped with sleek white cabinetry, gray stone countertops, a large center island, and top-of-the-line appliances. While guest bedrooms each include an ensuite bathroom, its luxurious primary suite includes a large, infinity-edge tub and a walk-in shower. 

Related Articles
Selling The OC Key Art
‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling the OC’ Announces Second Season Premiere Date
Halloween Decorations Tout
Halloween Decorations Are Already on Sale at Amazon, Where Festive Finds Start at Just $4
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner sell Miami mansion
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sell Their Miami Mansion for $15 Million
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Gave Tom Sandoval a Key to Her Apartment, but He Chose to Stay with Ariana Madix Post-Split
Lori Harvey Is 'Living La Vida Loca' with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Cabo Trip https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv-xqpkSXW-/?img_index=5
Lori Harvey Is 'Living La Vida Loca' with Boyfriend Damson Idris on Cabo Trip
Early Customer-Loved Home/Kitchen Deals tout
35 Amazon Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds on Sale Before Labor Day — Prices Start at $6
One-Off: Vacuum Deal Tout
Shoppers Prefer This Pet Vacuum with ‘Phenomenal’ Suction to Their Dysons, and It’s on Sale
Newly Engaged Jonathan Scott Called Himself Unlucky in Love in Tearful Best Man Speech at Brother Drew's 2018 Wedding; Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles
Newly Engaged Jonathan Scott Once Called Himself Unlucky in Love in Tearful Speech at Brother Drew's Wedding
Tish Cyrus for Domino Magazine
Tish Cyrus Shows Off Her '70s-Chic Malibu Mobile Home — That Daughter Miley Found for Her!
Hosts, Georgia Ezra & Richie Morris, renovate the Grimshaw home, as seen on Design Down Under, Season 1.
Meet the Joanna Gaines-Approved Husband-and-Wife Team Starring in 'Design Down Under' (Exclusive)
Robot Vacuum Sale Roundup Tout
7 of Amazon's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums Are on Sale for Up to 80% Off Right Now
Jonathan Scott and Zoey Deschanel attends the Max Original 'What Am I Eating?' With Zooey Deschanel Premiere Dinner at Casita Hollywood
Jonathan Scott Joked He Felt Pressure to Propose Back in April — But It Wasn't from Fiancee Zooey Deschanel
Gorilla Grip Bath Rug Tout
This Bath Mat with 41,500+ Five-Star Ratings 'Dries Quickly and Never Slides,' and It's Up to 57% Off Right Now
EUREKA Lightweight Corded Stick Cleaner Tout
A ‘Shockingly Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum That Only Weighs 4 Pounds Is Just $50 at Amazon
Linen Home 100% Cotton Percale Sheets Tout
These ‘Hotel Quality’ Bed Sheets with Cooling Properties Are 64% Off Today at Amazon
Brett Eldredge
Brett Eldredge Talks Putting the Important Things First, New Music and, Yes, Christmas in August (Exclusive)