Harry Styles' Former LA Home Sold for $6.7 Million by 'Selling Sunset' Star — See Inside! (Exclusive)

Harry's House has found a new owner!

Just weeks after Harry Styles marked the final show on his record-breaking two-year tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, the singer's former Hollywood Hills home has sold for $6.7 million.

The gated 4,401-square-foot property boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms and was first purchased by the singer in 2016, according to the New York Post. Property records show the Grammy winner sold the home in July 2019 for just $6 million before it hit the market again for $7.955 million in October.

The home listing's agent, Emma Hernan of the Oppenheim Group and Netflix's Selling Sunset, confirmed the sale to PEOPLE Thursday, and shared in a statement that she is excited that the "rare gem" has found a new owner.

"This unique, one-of-a-kind home perched just above the Sunset Strip is on to its exciting next chapter," the statement read. "I am thrilled to close on this truly amazing property as it is such a rare gem in the world famous Hollywood Hills!”

Hernan previously shared with PEOPLE that the home has "a flowing, functional floor plan that embraces easy California living with great outdoor space." She also said its location on "one of the most coveted pockets in L.A., nestled between the Bird Streets to the West and Sunset Plaza to the East," makes it a rare find.

According to its listing, the two-story property also features an impressive view of Los Angeles' downtown skyline that can be admired from various seating areas in the home's backyard, which are surrounded by a sparkling pool and a hot tub.

Its mature greenery makes it a perfect private oasis, filled with a home theater, gym, and private terrace for entertainment.

The views can also be enjoyed from inside the home, due to its high ceilings and walls of glass, which are surrounded by hardwood floors throughout and a fireplace.

Its gourmet kitchen is equipped with sleek white cabinetry, gray stone countertops, a large center island, and top-of-the-line appliances. While guest bedrooms each include an ensuite bathroom, its luxurious primary suite includes a large, infinity-edge tub and a walk-in shower.

