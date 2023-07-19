Harry Styles Flies Out of a Cannon, Walks a Tightrope and Dodges Knives in Circus-Themed 'Daylight' Video

Many of Harry Styles' fans will remember paparazzi shots of him flying in a yellow feathered look that surfaced online last year

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Published on July 19, 2023 03:50PM EDT
YouTube

All eyes on Harry Styles in the center of the ring — just like a circus.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner released the music video for "Daylight" off his 2022 album Harry's House, and the clip finds him strolling through the grounds of a circus, walking a tightrope and dodging knives along the way.

Sporting a black jumpsuit, Styles opens the video climbing down a ladder from the sky into the outdoor area filled with circus performers. One of the individuals throws a knife at him, and then he juggles and walks past multiple acrobats before greeting a clown.

Harry Styles, Daylight, Music Video
Harry Styles.

Harry Styles/ YouTube

Next, the 29-year-old former One Direction member is shot out of a cannon while wearing a feathered yellow look and flies over the performers. Many of his fans will recognize the yellow outfit from paparazzi shots taken during the video shoot that surfaced online in May 2022.

He dabbles in other circus activities throughout "Daylight," like hanging out with a colorful bird on his shoulder, looking in funhouse mirrors, walking a tightrope, lifting a comically large dumbbell and riding a horse.

Harry Styles, Daylight, Music Video
Harry Styles.

Harry Styles/ YouTube

At the end of the video, Styles falls off the tightrope as the screen fades to black.

"Daylight" marks the fifth single and music video off Harry's House, following "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and "Satellite."

His latest video is technically the second to be produced for "Daylight." Last year, Styles appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and he created a DIY music video for the song with the host.

Harry Styles, Daylight, Music Video
Harry Styles.

Harry Styles/ YouTube

The segment saw the musician and the TV host knock on doors in Brooklyn, searching for someone willing to let them use their apartment as a set. After getting turned down several times, the two eventually found their saviors in Isabel, Caroline, Hadley and Sydney, four roommates whose sunny apartment provided the perfect location for a music video shoot.

During filming, Corden found out one of the girls was a massive fan of Styles, with a collage, a One Direction book and a picture of the star as Harry Potter in her bedroom. "We need to hide all of this because I'm worried you're a psychopath," he told her. "Harry, don't come in here!"

YouTube

Styles posed in a bathtub, donned a green screen suit on the rooftop and was joined by the girls as extras for the video.

"I can't stress this enough. This was all James' idea," Styles quipped from the bathroom at one point. "I was in [Dunkirk] a Christopher Nolan movie! Now this is my dressing room. Should we just scrap it? Is it too late to just do a Carpool Karaoke?"

The clip eventually wrapped with the complete music video, which featured Styles doing his best Mick Jagger impression and partying while holding a zebra and eating pizza.

