Harry Styles and His Band Wear Custom Love on Tour Shoes to Commemorate Final Tour Stop.

Harry Styles is wrapping up his tour in customized style.

The 29-year-old "As It Was" singer and his band wore customized Adidas Gazelles with the name of the tour – Love on Tour – embroidered on the back of their shoes for the last show of the multi-year tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy on Saturday.

In a photo of his drummer, Sarah Jones, taken by a member of his crew and posted on Instagram, the killer kicks are on full display.

Styles' stylist also shared a photo of the singer’s metallic ensemble for his final night on tour and his shoes are front and center.

Customized Gazelles. Kodi Bramble/Instagram

Styles, who posted a thank you note to his crew, family and fans on Instagram on Monday, has been dedicated to his Gazelles for most of the tour, which kicked off in September 2021.

In fact, the singer wore Adidas x Gucci Gazelles for 125 out of 169 Love on Tour Shows - 74% of the entire tour, and has worn them for 98% of the shows he has performed since the Gucci Gazelles were released, according to the sneaker experts at Laced.

In Styles’ Instagram’s post bidding farewell to the tour, he included a photo of his band gearing up for the last show and their matching shoes are the highlight in one of his photos.

This isn’t the first time Styles has worn customized shoes for a big event. In February, the singer-actor sported a pair of embroidered Gazelles for the Grammys. In the shot he shared to Instagram, he holds up his foot for the camera, and a Grammy Award can be seen emblazoned on his shoe.

Styles wrapped up his sold-out tour, which took him across the U.S., South America, Asia, Europe and Australia, with a final show on Saturday night in Italy.

As he kicked off his performance, the Harry's House musician got emotional as he spoke — in Italian — to the 120,000-strong crowd about what the tour meant to him after more than two years on the road,

Harry Styles tour outfit. Harry Lambert/Instagram

"The last two years of my life have been a wonderful gift, and it is truly very special to end my tour here, in this country that has a special place in my heart," the Grammy winner said, per Italy 24 News, before admitting he was "very tired, but very, very happy" after performing almost 200 shows since the tour began in September 2021.

The singer wrapped the final show of his concert series on Saturday and commemorated the occasion in a post on his Instagram Story Monday.

"Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life," Styles wrote alongside a photograph of himself bowing to an audience. "Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he continued. "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Styles concluded. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

