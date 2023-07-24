Harry Styles Celebrates End of Love on Tour After 2-Year Run: 'See You Again When the Time Is Right'

Harry Styles is celebrating the end of his Love on Tour following a two-year run.

The singer, 29, wrapped the final show of his concert series on Saturday and commemorated the occasion in a post on his Instagram Story Monday.

"Love on Tour. It's been the greatest experience of my life," Styles wrote alongside a photograph of himself bowing to an audience. "Thank you to my band, all the crew who made the last few years so special. It's been an absolute pleasure."

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you," he continued. "I feel so incredibly full and happy, it's all because of you. You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of."

"Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It's been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did," Styles concluded. "Look after each other, I'll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Harry Styles posts a message to his fans at the end of Love on Tour. Harry Styles/Instagram

Alongside his Instagram Story, Styles also shared a video on his feed that was intermingled with behind-the-scenes clips of himself on tour and videos of fans attending his shows.

"To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever," the former One Direction member captioned the post.

Styles wrapped up his sold-out tour, which took him across the U.S., South America, Asia, Europe and Australia, with a final show on Saturday night in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

As he kicked off his performance, the Harry's House musician got emotional as he spoke — in Italian — to the 120,000-strong crowd about what the tour meant to him after more than two years on the road,

"The last two years of my life have been a wonderful gift, and it is truly very special to end my tour here, in this country that has a special place in my heart," the Grammy winner said, per Italy 24 News, before admitting he was "very tired, but very, very happy" after performing 173 shows since the tour began in September 2021.

During the final show, Styles' longtime friend James Corden was in the audience. The former talk show host, 44, was spotted by several fans at the RCF Arena, where he cheered on his musician pal from both the VIP area and the crowd.

In one fan-captured video, Corden waved at fans in the crowd as he walked by with his wife Julia Carey, while opening act Wet Leg performed.

Another showed the comedian in what appeared to be a VIP area chatting with Styles’ friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon, who worked on both of Styles' last two LPs.

One other clip filmed by a fan later at the concert showed Corden and Bones and All star Taylor Russell — who Styles is rumored to be dating — watching the “Watermelon Sugar” singer address the crowd in between songs.



Corden then went on to lead fans in a mosh pit to a horn-heavy rendition of Styles' former band's hit track "Best Song Ever" in another video.

