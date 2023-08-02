Harry Styles Strolled Through an Italian Village in Barbiecore Pink Shorts — Shop Similar Pairs Starting at $16

Even Harry Styles is more of a Barbie than Ken.

The “As It Was” singer is enjoying some downtime after wrapping his two-year Love on Tour by relaxing with family and friends like James Corden in Italy. Last week, Styles strolled through the village of Bagnoregio in hot pink shorts that screamed “Barbie.” The Don’t Worry Darling actor paired his bright bottoms with a long-sleeved navy T-shirt, a matching ball cap, and Hoka shoes.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

Since Greta Gerwig’s Barbie premiered on July 21, the internet has been abuzz with all things pink. It’s no surprise that Styles has jumped on the Barbie bandwagon, with his famously colorful taste. Athletic shorts are an easy way to incorporate pink into your wardrobe this summer, whether you’re traveling like Styles, exercising, or running errands.

Below, shop six pairs of comfy pink shorts from Amazon and Lululemon, starting at $16.

Pink Shorts Inspired by Harry Styles

BMJL High-Waisted Running Shorts in Hot Pink, $30

Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling women’s athletic shorts come in 30 colors, including hot pink. The $30 running shorts, which have an elastic waistband, zippered pockets, and built-in underwear, have racked up over 5,300 five-star ratings. Reviewers rave about how comfortable and flattering the bottoms are, and they especially appreciate the length in the back, which provides good “booty coverage” while they’re being active.

MakeMeChic Drawstring Waist Sweat Shorts in Hot Pink, $22

Amazon

If you prefer a cozier sweatpant material, these drawstring shorts, which are just $22 at Amazon, fit the bill. Available in 21 colors, including hot pink, rose, and baby pink, these shorts are made for lounging around. Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the lounge shorts their seal of approval, and reviewers love the “soft and breathable” fabric for summer.

The Drop Eva Silky Stretch Pull-On Shorts in Hot Pink, $40

Amazon

Made with a silky material, these pink shorts by The Drop can easily be dressed up or down. Wear them with lacy tank tops and heels for nights out or keep things casual with a T-shirt and sandals during the day. The longer length resembles Styles’ shorts and the drawstring waist allows you to adjust the fit to your liking.

Lululemon has plenty of pink shorts to choose from too, whether you prefer bike shorts or a sweat-wicking running style. Join the masses — including Harry Styles — in wearing pink in honor of Barbie this summer. Shop more pink shorts under $70 below.

Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4-Inch in Hot Pink, $68

Lululemon

Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Short, $16

Amazon

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6-Inch in Hot Pink, $64

Lululemon

