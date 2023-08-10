Harry Styles Attends Actress Taylor Russell's London Play Opening Night with Pal James Corden

Harry Styles stepped out in London to support actress Taylor Russell.

The British pop star, 29, and Canadian actress, also 29, were seen together at Wednesday's opening night of The Effect, the play she is currently starring in at the National Theatre.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two were spotted smiling and cozying up to one another at a party following the performance. Russell, who wore a strapless gown, was seen putting her hand on Styles’ shoulder and Styles put his hand on her lower back.

The “As It Was” singer and the Bones and All star were also seen mingling with his longtime friend James Corden and his wife Julia Carey, both of whom Russell embraced with hugs.

Styles and Russell were first spotted together by fans in late June. The Waves actress then attended the Vienna stop of Styles' Love on Tour on July 8. According to E! Online, Russell was seen dancing in the VIP section to the former member of One Direction’s performance and the two were later seen walking around the Austrian city together.

Earlier this year, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was briefly linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, who attended several of his shows in March before they were photographed kissing in Tokyo later that month.

While their PDA made headlines, a source exclusively told PEOPLE at the time that Ratajkowski was “having fun” being single.

Russell previously dated actor Lucas Hedges, while Styles dated his Don’t Worry Darling director and costar Olivia Wilde from early 2021 to November 2022.