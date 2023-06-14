Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are walking the red carpet ahead of their 13th wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday, Ford, 80, and Flockhart, 58, attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Dolby Theatre.

Ford wore a black suit and tie while Flockhart wore a black off-the-shoulder top with an eye-catching golden-yellow Ralph Lauren skirt that she first wore to the Emmys in 1999.



The longtime couple most recently appeared together at the movie's world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, where Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or — the festival's highest prize — for his lifetime achievements in the film industry.



Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart. Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

"My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful," Ford said of actress Flockhart, whom he first met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, as he spoke to the audience just before the film's premiere. "And you know, I love you too. You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."

Ahead of the film's Cannes premiere, Ford was seen gazing lovingly at Flockhart, a three-time Emmy Award nominee who most recently starred in the television series Supergirl, in a sweet behind-the-scenes snap shared on Instagram by stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who posted a carousel of photos of the longtime couple getting ready for the premiere in a French hotel room.

While speaking with Esquire for a cover interview published on May 31, Ford referenced Flockhart after he used the phrase “f------ A,” at one point during a conversation about his long-held interest in aviation.



“Hey, if you don’t mind, leave the ‘f------ A’ out," Ford said, joking that his wife "is still giving me s--- about" his February interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he utilized some crude language while promoting his Apple TV+ show Shrinking.

"I’m trying not to say that too much," he explained to Esquire, noting that the February interview's setting "didn’t feel like a formal enough atmosphere to have to clean up my language."



When Ford and Flockhart first met in '02, the actor was still married to his second wife Melissa Mathison, though Mathison had filed for legal separation in 2001. The couple made one of their first public appearances together at the 59th Venice Film Festival in 2002 and got married on June 15, 2010, in New Mexico, where Ford was filming Cowboys and Aliens at the time.



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30.