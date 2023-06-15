Harrison Ford Says He’s ‘Very, Very Grateful’ to Have Been Indiana Jones

"I had never been offered anything that attractive before," Harrison Ford said at the premiere of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

By
Scott Huver
Scott Huver freelance writer-reporter at PEOPLE
Scott Huver
Scott Huver is a freelance writer-reporter at PEOPLE. He has been writing about entertainment, celebrity, pop culture, crime, fashion and the Los Angeles area for over 20 years. 
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work previously appeared on ok.co.uk, in OK! Magazine and Reach PLC magazines.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 15, 2023 07:56AM EDT
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford . Photo:

Paramount/Getty ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Harrison Ford is feeling thankful.

On Wednesday, the actor, 80, opened up about what attracted him to the iconic role of Indiana Jones as he steps back into the boots of the swashbuckling archaeologist for the final time.

“It was a wonderful script,” Ford told reporters at the Los Angeles Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,

Adding how “grateful” he was for the opportunity, Ford continued, “Steven Spielberg was the director at that time and I had never been offered anything that attractive before, so I'm very, very grateful for that.”

Ford was joined by his wife Calista Flockhart at the premiere, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. 

The pair’s appearance came the day before the 13th wedding anniversary of their Jun. 15, 2010 wedding in New Mexico, which followed a Valentine's Day proposal from Ford over Valentine’s Day weekend the year prior.

Ford wore a black suit and tie to the premiere, while Flockhart, 58, sported a black off-the-shoulder top with an eye-catching golden-yellow Ralph Lauren skirt that she first wore to the Emmys in 1999.

Harrison Ford attends the premiere of 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny'
Harrison Ford.

ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

The longtime couple most recently appeared together at the movie's world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, where Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or — the festival's highest prize — for his lifetime achievements in the film industry.

Taking the opportunity to pay tribute to his wife of 13 years when he accepted the prize just before Dial of Destiny’s world premiere, he told the audience, "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful."

"And you know, I love you too," he added about Flockhart. "You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."

Ford received a rapturous reception as he received the honor, and recently told PEOPLE that he had to focus on keeping it together during the special moment. 

“I was just trying to keep myself composed,” he said in this week's cover story. “There was very generous applause from the crowd [and] it was positive and humbling and nice.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I am very gratified that I still have the opportunities that I have to work, and I owe that to the audience," he added.

As for reprising his role of Indiana Jones for one last time. Ford told PEOPLE, “I wanted to see him rally for one last adventure.”

Related Articles
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox 'Seems Much Happier' Since Reconciling with Machine Gun Kelly: Source
Avatar The Way of Water LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Zoe Saldana attends the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Zoe Saldaña Jokes About ‘Avatar’ Sequel Delays: ‘I’m Gonna Be 53 When the Last 'Avatar' Movie Comes Out!’
A vehicle from the Office of the Medical Investigator enters the front gate leading to the Bonanza Creek Ranch on October 22, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured on set while filming the movie "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico on October 21, 2021. The film's star and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm that hit Hutchins and Souza.
Prosecutors Allege 'Rust' Armorer Was Hungover, Resulting in Live Rounds Being Loaded in Gun
zendaya and tom holland
Tom Holland Jokes He Has 'No Need for Rizz' Since He's 'Happy and in Love' with Zendaya
Carrie Fisher attends 'Gravity' premiere and Opening Ceremony during The 70th Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 28, 2013 in Venice, Italy.
Carrie Fisher's Final Movie to Be Released in Theaters, More Than 7 Years After Her Death
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Step Out for 'Indiana Jones' Premiere Ahead of Wedding Anniversary
James Marsden and Lizzy Caplan
James Marsden and Lizzy Caplan Joke About Past Dating Rumors: 'We Liked to Get the Gossip Going'
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Won't Move Out of Home After She Filed for Divorce
Ed Sheeran & Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Jokes He Should Be the 'President' of Ed Sheeran Fan Club
Lily-Rose Depp Kisses Girlfriend 070 Shake in Romantic Birthday Tribute
Lily-Rose Depp Kisses Girlfriend 070 Shake in Romantic Birthday Tribute: 'Love of My Life'
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland Reveals He's Given Girlfriend Zendaya a 'Few' Golf Lessons: 'She Picked It Up Quickly'
Semi-Finals: Tom Holland VS Zendaya | Lip Sync Battle Tournament
Tom Holland Says He Still Gets 'Most Compliments' for His 2017 'Lip Sync Battle' Dance: 'Proud of It'
Johnny Depp 'Jeanne du Barry' premiere and opening ceremony, 76th Cannes Film Festival, France - 16 May 2023
Johnny Depp Reflects on 'Horrible Period' in Behind-the-Scenes Video from Cannes: 'I Didn't Go Nowhere'
Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost exit the "Asteroid City" premiere afterparty in New York City
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Leave Afterparty of ‘Asteroid City’ Premiere Hand-In-Hand
Laura Dern and Treat Williams
Laura Dern Remembers Late Costar Treat Williams and Their 'Continual Friendship Along Our Paths in This Life'
Chris Hemsworth Calls Chris Evans His 'Favorite Chris' in Birthday Tribute
Chris Hemsworth Jokes Costar Chris Evans Is His 'Favorite Chris' in Silly Birthday Tribute