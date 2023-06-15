Harrison Ford Says He’s ‘Very, Very Grateful’ to Have Been Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford is feeling thankful.

On Wednesday, the actor, 80, opened up about what attracted him to the iconic role of Indiana Jones as he steps back into the boots of the swashbuckling archaeologist for the final time.

“It was a wonderful script,” Ford told reporters at the Los Angeles Premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,

Adding how “grateful” he was for the opportunity, Ford continued, “Steven Spielberg was the director at that time and I had never been offered anything that attractive before, so I'm very, very grateful for that.”

Ford was joined by his wife Calista Flockhart at the premiere, which was held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

The pair’s appearance came the day before the 13th wedding anniversary of their Jun. 15, 2010 wedding in New Mexico, which followed a Valentine's Day proposal from Ford over Valentine’s Day weekend the year prior.



Ford wore a black suit and tie to the premiere, while Flockhart, 58, sported a black off-the-shoulder top with an eye-catching golden-yellow Ralph Lauren skirt that she first wore to the Emmys in 1999.

Harrison Ford. ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The longtime couple most recently appeared together at the movie's world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May, where Ford was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or — the festival's highest prize — for his lifetime achievements in the film industry.

Taking the opportunity to pay tribute to his wife of 13 years when he accepted the prize just before Dial of Destiny’s world premiere, he told the audience, "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passions and my dreams and I'm grateful."



"And you know, I love you too," he added about Flockhart. "You've given my life purpose and meaning and I'm grateful for that, so grateful."



Ford received a rapturous reception as he received the honor, and recently told PEOPLE that he had to focus on keeping it together during the special moment.



“I was just trying to keep myself composed,” he said in this week's cover story. “There was very generous applause from the crowd [and] it was positive and humbling and nice.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I am very gratified that I still have the opportunities that I have to work, and I owe that to the audience," he added.

As for reprising his role of Indiana Jones for one last time. Ford told PEOPLE, “I wanted to see him rally for one last adventure.”

