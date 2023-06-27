Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Turning Down Indiana Jones Role Over 4 Decades Ago

"Thank you, Tom, man. If you’re listening, thank you again," Harrison Ford said at the Taormina Film Festival on Sunday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 27, 2023 11:47AM EDT
Harrison Ford Thanks Tom Selleck for Turning Down Indiana Jones Role Over 4 Decades Ago
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage; Noam Galai/Getty

Harrison Ford knows he owes one of his career-defining roles to Tom Selleck.

As Ford, 80, appeared alongside his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny costars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mikkelsen at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, the actor recalled to Deadline that Steven Spielberg only cast him as Indiana Jones after Selleck, now 78, was forced to drop out of 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark.

"How I got the job? Tom Selleck had the job, but he also incurred an obligation to do a television series and he was unable to get out of that contract," Ford said during a panel discussion, as he was asked how he came to play Indiana Jones. "I became the second choice, and I’m very grateful for Tom. Thank you, Tom, man. If you’re listening, thank you again."

Ford went on to describe how franchise creator George Lucas, whom he had already collaborated with on Star Wars, called him to tell him to read a script he was sending to Ford's home.

"He said ‘I want you to read it right away, I want you to read it in an hour.’ I sat down, I read it an an hour, and he said ‘I want you to go over to Steven Spielberg’s house and talk to him,' " the actor detailed. "I went to Steven Spielberg’s house, I had never met Steven Spielberg before. I guess about an hour later I had the job."

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Harrison Ford

Paramount/Getty ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

“There was a guy in the middle of the jungle with a whip and a leather jacket,” Ford said, when asked how he went about “finding” the Indiana Jones character for Raiders of the Lost Ark.

“Pretty hot out for a leather jacket, and a heavy felt hat, and he was an archeologist and he was a professor, and what more would you need to know as an actor?" he added. "This is a guy who carries a whip. You know what that means.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Selleck was forced to drop out of the first Indiana Jones movie after he committed to film Magnum P.I. instead. Lucas, 79, had said he was initially reluctant to cast Ford because he did not want to have a close actor collaborator on each of his movies in a vein similar to Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro's frequent team-ups, according to an Empire magazine oral history of the first movie's production.

Harrison Ford attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023

Mike Coppola/Getty

"I doubted he'd go for a three-picture deal - he didn't want to on Star Wars," Lucas told the outlet in the oral history. "And we had three pictures. Steven said to try anyway. I went to Harrison and he read the script and said, 'Yeah, I'll do a three-picture deal. I'd love to.' "

Ford has since played Indiana Jones across five total films, culminating with the soon-to-be released Dial of the Destiny. In addition to Ford, Waller-Bridge and Mikkelsen, the new movie also stars Antonio Banderas John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters and Ethann Isidore.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lawrence Shuts Down Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth While He Was with Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lawrence Denies Rumor She Had Affair with Liam Hemsworth When He Was with Miley Cyrus: 'Not True'
Tom Holland and Zendaya attend SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 10, 2021
Tom Holland Reveals How He Once Used His Carpentry Skills to Impress Zendaya: 'Now We're in Love'
Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks to receive honorary Oscars at November's Governors Awards
Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks to Receive Honorary Oscars at Academy's 2023 Governors Awards
Josh Gad Reveals Production Delays in Rick Moranis' Comeback Movie, 'Shrunk': 'Not If but When'
Josh Gad Gives Update on 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' Reboot Starring Rick Moranis
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz attend a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/WireImage)
Cameron Diaz Had 'Intense' Time Returning to Acting with Jamie Foxx Netflix Movie (Exclusive Source)
Johnny Depp performing live with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen as Hollywood Vampires at Zenith concert hall in Paris on June 25th 2023
Inside Johnny Depp's Paris Concert After Amber Heard's Return to the Red Carpet in Italy (Exclusive)
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy. (
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Team Talks Her 'Resilience' After Johnny Depp Trial: 'It Didn't Change Her'
Amber Heard and Conor Allyn attend the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard's 'In the Fire' Director Says She 'Has an Incredibly Bright Future Ahead' (Exclusive)
Cate Blanchett, alongside the Sparks, performs on the Park Stage Glastonbury Festival, Day 3, UK
Cate Blanchett Rocks Out During Surprise Appearance at 2023 Glastonbury Festival
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Says New Film Is 'About Love' at First Movie Premiere Since Johnny Depp Trial (Exclusive)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire are seen leaving the Hotel Costes in Paris.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Spotted Leaving Paris Hotel for Night Out: Photo
Nightmare on Elm Street Star Robert Englund Reveals His Surprising Connection to Star Wars
‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ Star Robert Englund Reveals His Surprising Connection to 'Star Wars' (Exclusive)
Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games Mocking Jay Part 1, film still
Jennifer Lawrence Sets Record Straight on Eating Tuna, Garlic Before Kissing Liam Hemsworth: 'Get Over It'
Harrison Ford at The Woodman Inn, Nuthampstead
Harrison Ford's Surprise Visit to English Country Pub Revealed: 'I Couldn't Believe My Eyes'
Harrison Ford attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023
Harrison Ford Explains Why He Has No Plans to Retire from Acting: 'I Love to Feel Useful'