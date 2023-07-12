Harrison Ford Addresses That Age-Old Rumor That He Stapled His ‘Indiana Jones’ Hat to His Head During Filming

The actor also shared his initial reaction to other aspects of Indy’s iconic ensemble: “What am I gonna do with a f------ whip?”

Published on July 12, 2023 06:45PM EDT
Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones
Harrison Ford finally spilled the beans about his rumored Indiana Jones hat trick. Photo:

Lionel Hahn/Getty; Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty

Harrison Ford is spilling the beans about Indiana Jones' wardrobe staples.

The 80-year-old actor said that during his stint as the franchise’s titular archaeologist — which he reprised one last time for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this year — he had to use an unusual method to keep his iconic hat from flying off.

In a GQ video about the bullwhip-wielding character's legacy, behind-the-scenes footage from the first Indiana Jones installment shows a young Ford stapling Indy’s signature pinch-front fedora to his forehead.

“That should do it,” he says in the clip from the Raiders of the Lost Ark set.

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, 1981. Â©Paramount/courtesy Everett Collectio
Harrison Ford wearing his iconic Indiana Jones hat in "Raiders of the Lost Ark.". Everett

When a GQ staffer mentions the video to Ford, the actor motions to a spot near his hairline, saying, “I still have the [scar], see it?”

“You do what you need to do,” he told the interviewer.

Ford also reflected on other aspects of his iconic Indiana Jones ensemble, which he said he had a lot of initial qualms about.

"It was presented to me as [an] aspect of character in the first film," he said in the video. “My questions about it were many.”

He went on to list some of his costume queries: “Why am I wearing a leather jacket in the jungle? Isn't it hot here? Why am I carrying a whip? What am I gonna do with a f------ whip? Are you gonna whip people?”

The Star Wars actor went on to say that he was told, presumably by someone in the 1981 film’s wardrobe department, that the archaeologist's outfit was “an evocation of a time period” and “reflection of movies past.”

The star added that despite his initial hesitation, he said “okay” to wearing the now-iconic 'fit, which, according to him, “makes it my own.”

Ford’s final go-around as Indy has led to some nostalgic and touching moments, including an interview in which he appeared to momentarily choke up when a journalist thanked him on behalf of Indiana Jones fans and telling him, “You mean the world to us.”

“And I must say to you, thank you, sincerely," Ford responded in the BBC Radio 1 interview. "It means the world to me.”

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," his final turn as the titular archeologist. Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

The actor went on to say that the franchise is “peopled with some of the most amazing actors and characters and the stories are so compelling and they mix adventure and humor and heart,” and that he admires "the depth and the subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films."

"As this one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience," Ford said of Dial of Destiny. "I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they spent 40 years with.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters.

