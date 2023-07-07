Harrison Ford Roasts Conan O’Brien on His Own Podcast: ‘How Come You're Not Still on Television?'

“You had to write down 'Hans Solo'?” Ford asked the former late night talk show host on his podcast, 'Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend'

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
Published on July 7, 2023 12:20PM EDT
Conan O'Brien and Harrison Ford . Photo:

YouTube/Team Coco

Harrison Ford isn’t afraid to poke some fun at his friends. 

On a recent appearance on Conan O'Brien's podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Ford got in a few zingers while chatting with the comedian and host.

The pair were talking about his heritage when the talk show host mentioned that Ford was Irish German. The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor corrected him, saying that his dad was “Irish Irish,” explaining that there’s no German ancestry at all. 

“Well if that’s the quality of your research,” Ford, 80, said to the former late night talk show host, “and I imagine it is because right there it says ‘Harrison Ford’ and then you had to write ‘Han Solo,' ” Ford said. 

“You can’t f------ remember that?” he asked jokingly.

“No I can’t. I can’t remember Han Solo,” O’Brien said in response while laughing. “I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the Star Wars films, and this was news to me because I’ve seen those films and I don’t exactly think that you ‘pop.'”

“I’m sorry,” O’Brien continued. “But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then… there’s some people.”

Ford quickly responded: “How come you’re not still on television?” getting big laughs from O’Brien and his co-hosts, Sona Movsesian and Matt Gourley.

Ford recently admitted he won’t be retiring anytime soon. 

When Ford appeared on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, the actor told host Chris Wallace, "I don't do well when I don't have work," when asked whether he's given retirement any thought.

"I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones," Ford, who turns 81 next month, said during the interview. "I want to be helpful."

"It is the people that you get to work with," he continued, when Wallace asked what aspects of making movies he loves. "The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It's the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don't plan what I want to do in a scene, and I don't feel obliged to do anything. But I am, I guess, naturally affected by the things that I work on."

Elsewhere in the appearance, Wallace asked Ford about what he meant by saying he desired the new movie to be "ambitious" in his final turn as Indiana Jones. The actor said he wanted the film to "confront the question of age straight-on, not to hide my age, but to take advantage of it in the telling of the story."

Harrison Ford attends the "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023
Harrison Ford.

Mike Coppola/Getty

"I feel very strongly that it does [pull it off]," he added, before noting: "It's time for me to grow up," as he moves on from the longtime action-adventure franchise.

"Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one. And I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we've told and we’ve brought it to the right place," he said, opining that 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull did not end with "a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for."

"Speaking to this issue of age, not making jokes about it, but but making it a real thing," Ford added of his desire for the new film.

When Ford — who has been filming scenes for the next Captain America movie lately — spoke with PEOPLE recently, he said he has not lost any of his love for the film industry.

“I probably enjoy making movies more now than I ever did,” he said. “I don’t want to be young again. I was young, and now I enjoy being old.”

