Harrison Ford Shares the Movie Line He Uses the Most in Real Life: 'Get Off My Plane!' (Exclusive)

When Harrison Ford fans think of his most iconic films, what often comes to mind first are the Star Wars and Indiana Jones sagas.

But as the 80-year-old Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star tells PEOPLE in his cover story for this week's issue, it's 1997's Air Force One that he personally quotes the most in real life to this day.

"Because I fly, I probably say why more than I need to, 'Get off my plane!' " Ford says, reciting his most famous line from the film.

The actor further recalls Bill Clinton calling him “the kick-ass president” after he played a commander-in-chief who battles a hijacker in the action-thriller flick, which also starred Gary Oldman, Glenn Close, Wendy Crewson and William H. Macy.



Fun fact? Ford snagged three suits from the Air Force One set and “was wearing them up until about five years ago,” he shares with PEOPLE.

Gary Oldman and Harrison Ford in Air Force One (1997). Columbia Pictures/Getty

Flying isn't the only way Ford keeps up with his personal passions — or his health, for that matter. Asked how he stays in shape, the Oscar nominee says, "Basically I do rehab."

"I don’t do physical training. It’s just all rehab, physical therapy," he explains before joking, "I’m really just like an old man."

"I’m recovering from various injuries, so I continue to keep myself moving," Ford says. "I love tennis and riding road bikes over distance. I can’t play tennis anymore because of my [injured] shoulders, but I’m working on get ting back to being able to play. And I can’t ride my bike yet."

He adds, "I was disadvantaged physically. I’m trying to get back."

As for reprising one of his most iconic roles, Indiana Jones, for the upcoming Dial of Destiny, Ford says he "wanted to see" the character "rally for one last adventure."



Harrison Ford on the cover of PEOPLE.

During the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month, where Ford was honored with a Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement and received a rapturous reception, he did pause to take in the affection.



“I was just trying to keep myself composed,” he tells PEOPLE now. “There was very generous applause from the crowd [and] it was positive and humbling and nice.”



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

For that moment, and for all the support he’s received from fans over his still-thriving career, the legendary actor is thankful.

“I am very gratified that I still have the opportunities that I have to work, and I owe that to the audience," Ford says.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30.

For more from Harrison Ford, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now.