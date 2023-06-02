Harrison Ford Describes 'Complicated' Experience Making 'The Devil's Own' with Brad Pitt

"Each of us had different ideas about it," Ford said in an interview with Esquire

By
Updated on June 2, 2023 12:52 PM
Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford
Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford. Photo:

James Devaney/GC Images; Jason Kempin/Getty

Harrison Ford is recalling why his 1997 thriller The Devil's Own was such a "complicated" movie to make.

In a new interview with Esquire, the Star Wars alum revealed that at one point in filming the movie with costar Brad Pitt, they "didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on." The film centers on an IRA gunman (Pitt) who draws an American family into the crossfire of terrorism.

“Brad developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing — I admired Brad," Ford, 80, said. "First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy. But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before but Brad had not."

Harrison Ford Esquire Magazine

Ruven Afanador

"Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle," he continued. "And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing.”

The "bad-shooting thing" was a scene in the movie where Ford's police officer character sees his partner participate in an illegal shooting. As Ford explained, he "worked with a writer" for the scene, but he and Pitt, 59, couldn't come to an agreement on how things would go.

"Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view—or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt," Ford shared.

"It was complicated. I like the movie very much. Very much.”

Harrison Ford Esquire Magazine

Ruven Afanador

The film itself, which was directed by Alan J. Pakula, ended up earning $140 million worldwide. It also starred Margaret Colin, Treat Williams, Rubén Blades and Natascha McElhone.

Elsewhere in his interview with Esquire, Ford revealed why he hasn't gotten around to writing an autobiography covering his storied career. As he explained, Elton John once asked him why he hadn't written the book yet.

“I said, ‘I thought about it, but I decided I’m not going to do it, because I didn’t want to tell the truth,’ ” Ford said. “And I saw the disappointment on his face—Elton’s a pretty genuine guy, you know. I wanted to mollify him, so I said, ‘But I didn’t want to lie, either.’"

"So that’s the reason I’m not writing a book: because I don’t want to tell the truth, and I don’t want to lie.”

Harrison Ford Esquire Magazine

Ruven Afanador

Ford's latest film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, marks his "most emotional" performance, according to some critics. The actor, who first played the role in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, opened up about retiring the character during a press conference this month.

"Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that's all I can say," he said, adding that he "wanted to round up the story" with this new installment.

"Everything has come together to support me in my old age, and I love the work. So I just want to work and I want to tell stories, good stories, and I have been so lucky in my life to have that opportunity."

Related Articles
Tara Reid
Tara Reid Says She Was 'Punished' for Having 'Great Time' in Her Youth: 'I Never Did Anything Wrong'
Morgan Freeman performs during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022
Morgan Freeman Turns 86 as Michael Douglas and More Share Birthday Tributes: 'Have a Great One'
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Shares ‘Little Mermaid’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos: ‘More Sea Witch Goodness’
Halyna Hutchins
'Rust' Settlement Reached Following Death of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday
Johnny Depp (R) and his attorney Camille Vasquez (L) during a break in the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court
Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Talks Verdict 1 Year Later, Attorneys Still Text Actor 'Often' (Exclusive)
Elliot Page PEOPLE Pride
Elliot Page on 'the Ease I Feel' as a Trans Man Today: 'I Used to Never Feel Like My Skin Was My Own' (Exclusive)
Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson to Return to Fast and Furious Franchise After Feud: 'Time Has Come'
Dwayne Johnson Sets 'Fast and Furious' Solo Movie, Says He and Vin Diesel 'Put All the Past Behind Us'
Matthew Broderick and John Hughes
Matthew Broderick Says 'Ferris Bueller' Director Would Get 'Angry' at Him: 'I Do Drive People Crazy'
Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino
Al Pacino and Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Are Together Despite Reports of Breakup: Source (Exclusive)
Rhea Perlman, Danny DeVito
Rhea Perlman Says She, Danny DeVito Are Still Married Despite Split Years Ago: We're 'Very Good Friends'
Super Mario Bros. Movie; Frozen
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Leaps Past 'Frozen' to Become Second-Biggest Animated Movie at Box Office
Tom-Hanks.jpg
Tom Hanks Says He Has Acted in 'Some Movies That I Hate': 'Let's Admit This'
FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); FAIRFAX, VA - APRIL 21:(NY & NJ NEWSPAPERS OUT) Amber Heard departs following the recess for the day outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 21, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018.(Photo by Ron Sachs/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images)
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Verdict 1 Year Later: A Look Back at the Outcome and What's Next for the Exes
Sergio Calderon) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Screening For Peacock's Original Series 'The Resort'
Sergio Calderón, Star of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' and 'Men in Black,' Dead at 77
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the Works, Producer Confirms