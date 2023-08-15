Harrison Ford Inspires Name for Newly Discovered Snake Species

Snakes may stop Indiana Jones in his tracks, but Harrison Ford is much friendlier toward the reptiles — and now he has one named after him.

Researchers from Peru and the U.S. recently discovered a new species of slender snake, measuring 16 inches long, in the Andes Mountains in Peru, and named it Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, according to Conservation International, for which Ford serves as vice chair.

The nonprofit shared that the team that discovered the snake decided on the name as a way to acknowledge Ford’s dedication to environmental advocacy.

Commenting on the news, the 1923 star, 81, couldn't help but quip about the fact that he's inspired the name of yet another creepy, crawly creature.

“These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it’s always the ones that terrify children. I don’t understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won’t fear the night,” Ford — who also had an ant (Pheidole harrisonfordi) and a spider (Calponia harrisonfordi) named after him — said in a statement acknowledging the honor.

“In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It’s a reminder that there’s still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere," the actor continued. "On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life.”

According to Conservation International, a single male Tachymenoides harrisonfordi was spotted sunbathing in a swamp in the Otishi National Park area last May. The snake is pale, yellowish-brown with scattered black blotches, a black belly, and a vertical streak over its copper-colored eye, making it well-camouflaged with its surrounding environment.

Movie buffs may recall Ford's iconic line of dialogue in 1981's Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, as the titular archeologist finds himself in the Well of Souls surrounded by thousands of slithering reptiles: "Snakes. Why'd it have to be snakes?"

In 2022, Conservation International experts published a landmark study that found that one-fifth of the world's reptiles are at risk of extinction.

"Too often, reptile conservation can be overlooked — most people likely don't find snakes as cute as a fluffy panda cub, but their role in the world's ecosystems is just as important," said Neil Cox, manager of the Conservation International-IUCN Biodiversity Assessment Unit and author the 2022 Global Reptile Assessment. "This discovery helps us better understand how snake species exist and survive in the world, and I hope that its fun name will help draw attention to the threat of extinction facing reptiles globally."

Edgar Lehr, one of the researchers who discovered Tachymenoides harrisonfordi, said in a statement that he was "honored" that Ford accepted the team's dedication.

"For a biologist, describing a new species and making it public with its new name is one of the most vital activities during the biodiversity crisis," Lehr said. "We hope the new snake will create awareness about the importance of biological fieldwork that intends to discover the unknown — often an adventurous and expensive process requiring more financial support from funding agencies. Only organisms that are known can be protected."

Ford recently donned his famous fedora once again to reprise his Indiana Jones role in the fifth film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which premiered in theaters on June 30.

In September 2022, Ford got emotional about the project while speaking at the D23 Expo and showcasing footage from the sequel to fans. "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic," he said at the time, per Variety.

