Harrison Ford Jokes Wife Calista Flockhart Is 'Still Giving Me S---' for Recent Curse-Filled Interview

Harrison Ford says his wife Calista Flockhart is taking note of his tendency to curse during interviews.

While speaking with Esquire for a cover interview published Wednesday, Ford, 80, used the phrase “f------ A,” at one point during a conversation about his long-held interest in aviation, prompting him to reference his February interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which he utilized some crude language while promoting his Apple TV+ show Shrinking.

“Hey, if you don’t mind, leave the ‘f------ A’ out," Ford, now promoting the latest Indiana Jones movie, said. "My wife is still giving me s--- about that Hollywood Reporter thing, and I’m trying not to say that too much."

“Me and the writer were sitting on folding chairs in a horse stall. It didn’t feel like a formal enough atmosphere to have to clean up my language,” he added to Esquire. “And they printed every single f---."



As Ford's iconic Indiana Jones character embarks on his final adventure in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the actor told the outlet that he reprised the role one last time — and for the first time since 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — to give an "ambitious" send-off for the character.



Ruven Afanador

“I wanted an ambitious movie to be the last one,” he told the outlet. “And I don’t mean that we didn’t make ambitious movies before—they were ambitious in many different ways. But not necessarily as ambitious with the character as I wanted the last one to be."

Ford has been busy as of late, between trying out television roles with Shrinking and 1923 and replacing the late William Hurt in upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including the next Captain America film.



The new Indiana Jones movie received its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 18, with with some critics calling it Ford's "most emotional" performance as the character, which he first played in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark.



At a press conference for the movie at the French international film festival on May 19, Ford joked that he needs a break to rest as he retires the role following the movie's upcoming theatrical release.



"Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that's all I can say," he said, adding that he "wanted to round up the story" with this new installment.



Ruven Afanador

"Everything has come together to support me in my old age, and I love the work. So I just want to work and I want to tell stories, good stories, and I have been so lucky in my life to have that opportunity."



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny begins playing in theaters June 30.

