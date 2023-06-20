Harrison Ford Grows Emotional as Indiana Jones Fan Thanks Him for the Franchise: 'Means the World to Me'

Harrison Ford reprises his role as Indiana Jones one final time in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' in theaters June 30

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 20, 2023 01:43PM EDT
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny'
Photo:

ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock 

Harrison Ford is looking back on Indiana Jones' legacy ahead of his final film in the franchise.

While speaking with BBC Radio 1 during an interview published on Monday, Ford, 80, appeared to momentarily choke up as journalist Ali Plumb thanked the veteran actor for his contributions as the star of the long-running film series.

"Can I just say, on behalf of all the fans, thank you. It's been such an adventure, we love you so much. I don't want to make you blush or anything, but you mean the world to us," Plumb told Ford at the conclusion of his interview alongside costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge. "Thank you, that's all I have to say.

“And I must say to you, thank you, sincerely," Ford responded. "It means the world to me.”

Prior to the exchange, Plumb had asked Ford to speak to why he believes the franchise — which originated with 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark — has remained so successful and loved by fans over the years.

“Because of the talents of the screenwriters and directors and actors that have poured their hearts and souls into it," Ford told the outlet. "And the experience that I had making these five films... the films are peopled with some of the most amazing actors and characters and the stories are so compelling and they mix adventure and humor and heart.”

The actor added that he admires "the depth and the subtlety of the emotion, and the importance of emotion in these films."

"As this one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to fell real for the audience," Ford said of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will mark his final turn as the iconic bullwhip-wielding archaeologist. "I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they spent 40 years with.”

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the Los Angeles Premiere of LucasFilms' "Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny"

Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

While speaking with PEOPLE recently, the actor noted that he most often quotes 1997's Air Force One in his own day-to-day life rather than any of his iconic lines from Star Wars or the five Indiana Jones films.

Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Harrison Ford

Paramount/Getty ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

"Because I fly, I probably say why more than I need to, 'Get off my plane!' " Ford said, reciting his most famous line from the film.

Ford was honored with a Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement at the new Indiana Jones movie's world premiere at Cannes Film Festival last month, where he paused to take in the film industry and fans' affection for his work.

“I was just trying to keep myself composed,” he told PEOPLE recently. “There was very generous applause from the crowd [and] it was positive and humbling and nice."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters June 30.

